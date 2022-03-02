NFL Rumors: Analyst claims Cowboys would "love" to sign Tyrann Mathieu

The Dallas Cowboys would love to sign Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell.

In Barnwell's piece written for ESPN covering the Dallas Cowboys and where the NFC East team needs to strengthen this offseason, safety was marked as a good place to start.

Barnwell did state that while there are other notable free agents in Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup, safety is the biggest need for America's Team.

"While most of the focus will inevitably fall on offensive free agents Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup, the Cowboys need to come away from this offseason with replacements at safety," Barnwell wrote. "Their top three players at the position from a year ago are all free agents. It's unclear whether Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee or Malik Hooker will be back in 2022. Keanu Neal, whom they converted from safety to linebacker, is also a free agent.

"Dallas didn't spend much at safety last offseason, and with running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract still virtually unmovable before 2023, I don't anticipate the organization making too many splashy additions in free agency. The Cowboys would love a safety such as Tyrann Mathieu, but this is probably a position they will address in bulk."

With Dallas not notorious for splashing the cash in free agency, as Barnwell wrote in his piece, the Cowboys will likely try and fix the need for safety with multiple players instead of getting that one star.

Could Tyrann Mathieu work for the Cowboys?

Mathieu would be a valuable addition for the Cowboys

One of the biggest areas that the Cowboys have been found wanting over the last couple of years is safety. Having seemingly hit the jackpot with Trevon Diggs, who rose to prominence last season, the other side is often easily caught off-guard. With Diggs locking down one side of the field, the other side, usually occupied by other corners in Malik Hooker, Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse, sees the ball come their way more often. This has led to big chunk plays that Dallas gave up too many times last season.

Having a player of Mathieu's caliber would transform the Dallas defense even more so than last year. With Diggs on one side and "The Honey Badger" on the other, teams will have a hard time getting those big chunk plays that are often there when playing against the Cowboys.

PFF @PFF

Chiefs are happy Tyrann Mathieu is back Chiefs are happy Tyrann Mathieu is back 😅 https://t.co/Q1dMst1BJl

The sticking point would be money, as Dallas at the time of writing are the third highest team over the cap for next season, with $22,154,885.

Mathieu will command a decent fee, and with other free agents needing to be signed, things could be in the too-hard basket for Jerry Jones.

It is certainly an interesting proposition, but one that would likely require a lot of effort.

