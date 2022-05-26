×
Create
Notifications

“The Chiefs’ greatness has plateaued” - NFL analyst believes the sun is setting for Patrick Mahomes without Tyreek Hill

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Robert Gullo
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 26, 2022 11:16 PM IST
News

Many in the league were shocked when the Kansas City Chiefs traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this off-season. Miami gave up a first, second, two fourth, and a sixth-round pick for the star receiver.

Breaking: The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks, sources told @AdamSchefter.2022 1st-round (No. 29)2022 2nd-round pick (No. 50)2022 4th-round pick2023 4th and 6th-round picks https://t.co/3tRmHzLdVj

Analysts Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley spoke on Speak for Yourself about the trade and its impact on Kansas City.

Acho said:

“The reason the future is not bright for the Chiefs is because I think the Chiefs greatness has plateaued... Tyreek Hill was more important to the Chiefs and we're giving him credit for one reason, being Tyreek killed in the league for six years. Going to six all pros. So when I look at Tyreek Hill [six-time] pro bowler... Thank you. Three all pros, six Pro Bowl, which is the reason the Chiefs' future is not that bright in my mind. It's already been bright.”

Wiley said:

“How you forget about the Chiefs up there. Andy Reid has come to his conclusion that is a smart one. ‘I don't need a receiver out there doing all that work. I'm Andy Reid, I can gameplan us to success.’ And that's why Pat Mahomes [is] at a higher passer rating without Tyreek Hill and Pat Mahomes gets the ball spread around to all of those resources... Andy Reid now with Patrick Mahomes [is] an upgrade to Donovan McNabb, who was amazing in himself .”

Tyreek Hill will be the No. 1 wide receiver in Miami

Miami Dolphins Press Conference
Miami Dolphins Press Conference

While the Chiefs lost their No. 1 receiver, Miami gained a new No. 1 in Hill. Hill is a top-five wide receiver in football and is arguably the fastest football player today.

youtube-cover

He joins a receiver core consisting of Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, Preston Williams, DeVonte Dedmon, Lynn Bowden Jr., Cody Core, and Braylon Sanders.

In his six-year career, Hill has recorded 479 receptions, 6,630 yards, 56 receiving touchdowns, 719 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 1,393 return yards, and five returns for touchdowns.

Also Read Article Continues below
Tyreek Hill has been one of the most dominant deep threats of the Next Gen Stats era, leading the NFL with 28 deep receiving touchdowns since 2016. The Dolphins were the only team to fail to throw multiple deep passing TD last season. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… https://t.co/ABelI8MqYH

He's been selected to six straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2021, is a three-time First-Team All-Pro, one-time Second-Team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. If there's one person happy with the trade, it's Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी