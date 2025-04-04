Analyst doubles down on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe being best running QB since $260,000,000 NFL MVP

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been turning heads lately, and several NFL franchises are interested in his services, thanks to his explosive speed and big-play ability. Additionally, NFL analyst Dan Schneier considers him one of the best running quarterbacks to hit the gridiron since NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who signed a $260 million, five-year contract in 2023 (per Spotrac).

On Wednesday, Schneier posted a video on X in which he said:

“I've watched a lot of Milroe. I think he's the best running quarterback since Lamar Jackson. And I think there's aspects of his game as a runner that are better than Jackson's. Jackson was more elusive and better at making people miss in a phone booth, though Milroe can do that as well.”

“So that trait alone, it pulls back to what you said on the ‘Sleeper Show.’ It's like, when you have those types of quarterbacks, Anthony Rich [Richardson] and Justin Fields, you're always going to have inherent upside because rushing makes such a difference from a fantasy standpoint for these quarterbacks. I've watched a lot of Milroe. I think he's the best runner.”

Schneier heaped praise on Milroe's ability to sprint fast, even quicker than Jahmyr Gibbs.

NFL analyst sees Steelers acquiring Jalen Milroe at No. 21

As the 2025 NFL draft gets closer, everyone wonders who the Pittsburgh Steelers will choose with their pick in the first round. NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared his opinion on the Alabama quarterback and if he’ll still be available when the Steelers get to pick at No. 21.

“I talked to an NFL exec last night," Cowherd shared on 'The Herd', "very well-connected, and this is a keep your head on a swivel, Aaron Rodgers. I’m told the Steelers really like Jalen Milroe, 21st pick, first round. So if Aaron signs with Pittsburgh, it’s going to become Kirk Cousins.”

“They’re taking a quarterback. If the 21st pick, Milroe’s not taken, Pittsburgh is leaning now and taking him,” Cowherd added.

Over two seasons, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns, a clear example of his strong dual-threat ability.

