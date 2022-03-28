"The Chiefs will be just fine" - NFL analyst lays out 3 key reasons why Kansas City's dynasty isn't over

The Kansas City Chiefs have run the AFC West for the past 5+ years. The Chiefs have won the West the last six years, and the last time a team other than the Chiefs won the division was the Denver Broncos in 2015. Kansas City even won the Super Bowl in 2019.

Every AFC West team has bolstered and improved their rosters in this off-season. While the Chiefs have lost a few players, including All-Pro Tyreek Hill, Dan Orlovsky still thinks they will be fine.

Dan Orlovsky highlighted on Get Up that the Chiefs have the best quarterback, coach, and O-line in the division.

Orlovsky said:

"I think the Chiefs can take solace in three things. They still have the best coach in that division. They still have the best quarterback in that division and they still have the best offensive line in that division. And that's why I don't get the whole like the Chiefs are done situation right now. I think the reality is this Greeny, the Chiefs realize that their offense has been great. That just hasn't been great enough. They've won one Super Bowl over this four year stretch that they've been absolutely lights out in offensively and I said this last week and I feel the same way today. This is a little bit of a philosophical change in this organization."

Orlovsky added that the Chiefs still have a lot of talent on their current roster and will have more young talent to add, with four picks in the top 60 of the draft.

Orlovsky added:

"We've got the best quarterback in football. We've got one of the if not the best offensive lines in football when you have that every other piece on your offense is going to be better than they actually are because of it. MVS is there. JuJu Smith-Schuster's there. They've got two really good running backs there. Obviously Travis Kelce, still there. Four picks in the top 60 of the NFL Draft, five in the top 100. The Chiefs are gonna be just fine."

The Kansas City Chiefs have a bunch of draft picks to improve their roster

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Every AFC West team has gotten better this off-season via trades/ free agency signings.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Additions to the AFC West:



Broncos:

- Russell Wilson

- Randy Gregory

- DJ Jones



Chargers:

- Khalil Mack

- JC Jackson

- Sebastian Joseph-Day



Raiders:

- Davante Adams

- Chandler Jones

- Rock Ya-Sin



Chiefs:

- Justin Reid Additions to the AFC West: Broncos:- Russell Wilson- Randy Gregory- DJ JonesChargers:- Khalil Mack - JC Jackson- Sebastian Joseph-DayRaiders:- Davante Adams- Chandler Jones- Rock Ya-SinChiefs:- Justin Reid

The Broncos got their franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson. The Chargers defense got much better with the additions of JC Jackson and Khalil Mack. The Raiders got much better with the proliferation of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones.

On the other hand, the Chiefs got rid of their best offensive playmaker in Tyreek Hill but acquired many picks in the trade.

Kansas City will have five picks in the top 100 and four in the top 65. They hold 12 draft picks and will look to add a bunch of young talent to their roster.

Edited by Piyush Bisht