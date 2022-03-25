“With great success comes great responsibility.” - NFL analyst questions if Chiefs efforts to replace Tyreek Hill can get them over the hump

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a major part of their identity when they traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per All in all: #Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins for a 2022 1st-rounder (No. 29), a 2022 2nd-rounder (No. 50), 2022 4th-rounder, 2023 4th-rounder and a 2023 6th-rounder.Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter All in all: #Chiefs trade Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins for a 2022 1st-rounder (No. 29), a 2022 2nd-rounder (No. 50), 2022 4th-rounder, 2023 4th-rounder and a 2023 6th-rounder.Hill will sign a 4-year, $120M extension ($30M average) including $72.2M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter.

Hill is one of the most explosive and dynamic players in football, and was the focal point of Kansa City's offense. NFL Network's Kyle Brandt questions if the Chiefs replacements can get the Chiefs over the hump.

Brandt said:

“Is it enough to go up and down the field and give us crazy highlights, and Mahomes throws for 4,800 yards? Yeah, sure. Is it enough to win the West? I think it is. That's a hell of a lineup you just showed. And that's a lot of speed and a lot of guys who can make huge plays. Their question is, with great success comes great responsibility.

Brandt stated that he's uncertain whether the additions possess the talent necessary to fill the void left by Hill and to form a Super Bowl contender.

Is it enough to win the Super Bowl? Next season will be a disappointment for the Chiefs if they host the AFC title game, win it, go to the Super Bowl, and lose. Disappointment. For about 27 teams in the league, that is an unbelievably great season. For the team in KC? Losing the Super Bowl next year is a big disappointment"

Brandt added that he likes the pieces the Chiefs brought in to replace Hill, but they aren't at his level and can't make plays like he can.

Brandt added:

"So is it enough? I don't think so. Because here's where I come out. I refuse to back down from this, and I think that Brett Veatch and their front office have done a great deal. Marquez and JuJu are good players. But no one is Tyreek Hill ... There are plays that Tyreek Hill makes in big moments that no one is making."

The Chiefs have signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle's replacements

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Before the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal. The Chiefs also lost another speedster in free agency when receiver Byron Pringle signed with the Bears.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. wp.me/pbBqYq-cetj Reports from ESPN and NFLN: JuJu Smith-Schuster signs a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs.The truth: It's a one-year, $3.25M deal with a whopping $7.5M in incentives. wp.me/pbBqYq-cetj

After losing Tyreek Hill via trade to the Dolphins, the Chiefs signed former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.

The Chiefs will also have two first-round picks in the draft following the Hill trade. The Chiefs will have picks 29 and 30, and will most likely use one of them on another receiver as another weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Edited by Adam Dickson