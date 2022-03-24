NFL analyst feels Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs are no longer favorites after trading Tyreek Hill

Are the Kansas City Chiefs still the favorites to win the AFC West following the Tyreek Hill trade? They currently are, but ESPN's Max Kellerman doesn't think so.

Max Kellerman went on KJM and talked about how the Chiefs' odds have dropped following the Tyreek Hill trade.

Kellerman said:

"That's the point, right? They're not sweating. They're not sweating Tyreek in the AFC South, on the Dolphins with Tua apparently. I mean, apparently that's what's going on. Kansas City was a -175 favorite to win the division before Russell Wilson was traded to division, so think about this Kansas City sitting in the catbird seat, as always right. They're in pole position. Everything's good. They're the favorites."

Kellerman added that when Russell Wilson was traded to the division, the Chiefs' odds went down from -175 to +175, with the longest odds of any current division favorite, making the division wide open.

Kellerman added:

"Now Russell Wilson gets traded to the division. Now the Broncos are coming up in the world. Quarterbacks move odds, they were the second biggest favorites to win any division at that point behind Buffalo was -240. Now they're plus 175 to win the division. So they're still favored, but they have the longest odds of any current division favorite, meaning the division is the most wide open according to the odds in the entire NFL. Is that should it be that way?"

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a loaded AFC West this year

No other division in the NFL got as good this off-season as the AFC West. First, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, where everyone freaked out about saying how much better the Broncos will be this season. They also added defensive end Randy Gregory from the Cowboys to pair with Bradley Chubb.

The Raiders got much scarier when they added defensive end Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby, whom they extended the week prior. Perhaps their most significant move of the off-season was trading for Derek Carr's college teammate, Davante Adams.

The Chargers got better, specifically on the defensive side, as they acquired two playmakers this off-season. The Chargers traded the Bears a second-round pick for outside linebacker Khalil Mack while signing cornerback JC Jackson to a massive five-year deal.

Kansas City has added safety Justin Reid to replace Tyrann Mathieu. They have also acquired wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Every team has gotten better in the AFC West, but the departure of Tyreek Hill made the Chiefs less scary, which made the division race even closer.

