Patriots' Mac Jones predicted to have a down year due to absence of key coaching omission

Mac Jones isn't in the best situation heading into the 2022-23 NFL season. The New England Patriots find themselves in an odd position with the season looming. The Patriots currently haven't named an offensive coordinator for the upcoming season and are expected to have head coach Bill Belichick alongside Matt Patricia and Joe Judge helping out on offense.

Analyst Chris Simms thinks that Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones will have a down year due to the fact that the Patriots doesn't have an offensive coordinator.

Simms said:

"Are [Matt Patricia and Joe Judge] going to be able to coach every intricacy in the world like Josh McDaniels could? Absolutely not. There's no way. I mean, that's what made Josh McDaniels special, as I've told you before."

Josh McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator from 2012 until last season. He left the team this offseason when the Las Vegas Raiders made him their new head coach.

Mac Jones won Offensive Rookie of the Year and was the best quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL draft

Jones unexpectedly had the best season out of all the rookies last year. This despite the fact that he was taken behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields.

He was the only rookie to lead his team into the postseason, which contributed largely to him winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and compiled an impressive 10-7 record. He threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, leading all rookie quarterbacks in passing.

With talent in the AFC East catching up, the Patriots will have to be completely set on their coaching situation heading into the season if they want to compete with the likes of the Bills, Dolphins, and the young, hungry Jets.

