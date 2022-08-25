Tom Brady's training absence prompts NFL analyst to discount Buccaneers from reclaiming NFC South crown

Last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South for the first time since the 2007 season. This was their second season with Tom Brady in their ranks. They had finished as a wildcard team in the 2020 season as the Saints won the division.

On ESPN, the "First Take" crew discussed who they think will win the NFC South. Analyst Marcus Spears made a bold prediction. He picked the Saints to win the division. He cited the Bucs' offensive line woes as a reason for this. He also stated that the all-around balance the Saints have will take them past the Bucs to win the division.

Spears said:

"Oh, it's the New Orleans Saints… And listen, this would not be a conversation if Tampa wasn't dealing with these offensive line issues. When their offensive line was intact, the Saints beat them, as well. The Saints have owned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season since Tom Brady has been there. Jameis Winston coming back. They signed Jarvis Landry. They drafted Chris Olave."

"Michael Thomas is going to be back. People forget about how dominant Michael Thomas is. He's gonna come fit right back in. Then, this all fits and continue to make Jameis Winston the quarterback that we all thought he could be without giving the football away as he turned it down last year. "

Spears added that the Saints also have one of the best defenses in the NFL and also added Tryann Mathieu to boost their secondary.

"And then defensively, they signed Tyrann Mathieu. This defense is already considered one of the best defenses in the NFL ... and all of the things that's going on with Tampa. Tom Brady just took an 11-day hiatus from camp. They’re losing all the offensive linemen in droves. There is no one returning on this offensive line that played in the Super Bowl outside of Tristan Wirfs, and everybody is acting like, 'Oh, it's fine, Tom Brady at quarterback'."

"Last time I checked, when we did First Take the week leading up to the Super Bowl when Tampa and Kansas City played and we had Patrick Mahomes with a Superman cape on, his offensive line was trash, and everybody remembers what happened. So I don't know why the calming presence is over people about this offensive line situation in Tampa."

The New Orleans Saints won the NFC South the first year Tom Brady joined the Bucaneers

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 NFL season.

While he led them to a victorious Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs, they surprisingly didn't win the NFC South. They finished in second place to the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans finished 12-4 while the Bucs finished 11-5. The Saints took the two meetings versus the Buccaneers in the regular season but lost when it mattered to the Bucs in the playoffs.

With a healthy Saints squad this season, they could give the Bucs a run for their money in claiming the NFC South.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe