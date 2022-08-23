"Mark Davis afraid of getting hammered like the Dolphins did" - NFL fans speculate why Raiders have remained quiet about failed Tom Brady deal

Over the weekend at UFC 278, UFC President Dana White dropped some news regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
According to White, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Brady and Gronkowski were close to joining the Las Vegas Raiders.
White said he was helping negotiate the move, but Raiders head coach Jon Gruden botched the deal at the last second:
“It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew it up and said he didn’t want them. It was crazy. Brady was already looking for housing here.”
White added:
“I own a box [at Allegiant Stadium]. I wanted Brady to play there, you know? But, yeah, it’s true. And I thought I would never tell that story publicly, but I don’t know what the hell Gronk was doing tonight that he brought that up. But, yeah. It would have been amazing for the city and amazing for the Raiders. I mean, the first year there, and they have Brady and Gronk. So, yeah. I’m sure Mark Davis is real happy to hear this story.”
NFL fans reacted to Mark Davis fumbling the bag on signing Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady.
This fan thinks Davis is afraid to get hammered just like the Miami Dolphins did after being unable to land Brady.
This MMA reporter hilariously said that this latest bit of information got Gruden fired again.
This fan thinks the Raiders could have finally moved on from Derek Carr if they had landed Brady.
This Twitter user claims the beautiful weather and Tampa having good receivers made Brady sign with the Bucs.
This Twitter user doesn't think Brady would have won a Super Bowl with the Raiders.
This Twitter user claimed Brady's comment, "You sticking with that MF over me?" has to do with the Raiders staying with Carr and not going for him.
This Twitter user thinks that the Raiders never fully believed in Carr, which is why they flirted with the idea of acquiring other quarterbacks.
This Twitter user thinks Davis could either be lying or telling the truth, eluding to Gruden calling the shots during his time with the Raiders.
This fan tweeted a quote by Gruden in which the head coach explained why they didn't want Brady and were satisfied with Carr.
This Twitter fan thinks the Raiders fumbled the bag by not getting Brady.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady as quarterback
Since Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, they've had much more success than the Raiders.
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super-Bowl appearance in his first season with the team, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. They made a playoff push last year but lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.
The Raiders, since then, haven't won a Super Bowl or playoff game. They made it to the playoffs this past season as a wild card team but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round.
