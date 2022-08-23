Skip Bayless debates on odds of Rob Gronkowski returning to play in 2022 NFL season

Former Tampa Bay Buccaner and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowksi retired following the 2022 NFL season after 12 incredible seasons.

He announced his retirement via an Instagram post shortly before training camp began.

He said:

"I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team."

He added:

"I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

Undisputed analyst Skip Bayless recently spoke about his thoughts on whether he thinks the future Hall of Fame tight end will come back out of retirement again to pair up with Brady.

Bayless said:

"I have disagreed with that point because I still believe that somewhere around November 1st, Rob Gronkowski is going to go back to being a Tampa Bay Buccaneer just when Brady needs him. Right.

He retired as a four-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and four-time First-Team All-Pro. To go along with 621 receptions, 9,286 receiving yards, and 92 touchdown receptions.

He also holds records for the most 100-yard games for a tight end (32), the most touchdowns in a single season for a tight end (18) and the most touchdowns in the postseason for a tight end (15).

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady almost became Las Vegas Raiders according to UFC president Dana White

While the former Arizona Wildcat did play for two teams and unretired once before, he seems to be completely set on staying retired.

Before he retired, there was a chance that the duo could have been on the Raiders.

Post Sports @PostSports Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders? UFC President Dana White says Jon Gruden nixed the deal. wapo.st/3KbqlHa Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders? UFC President Dana White says Jon Gruden nixed the deal. wapo.st/3KbqlHa

UFC President Dana White broke the news on Saturday at UFC 278 during UFC With the Gronks, a broadcast that was on ESPN and ESPN+.

White is a long-time friend of Brady and detailed how the quarterback and Gronk almost ended up in Las Vegas for the 2020 season but Jon Gruden botched the deal at the last second. The deal was about to be set in stone but according to White, "Gruden nixed the deal at the last second." They instead went to Tampa Bay and won the Super Bowl.

In his 23rd season, Brady will be preparing once again without Gronkowksi this season.

