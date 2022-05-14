×
“Very suspicious” - NFL analyst doesn’t trust San Francisco 49ers amid Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Modified May 14, 2022 01:01 PM IST
News

The San Francisco 49ers have a decision to make this off-season regarding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. There's a chance they will move on from Garoppolo and roll with second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

Jimmy Garoppolo says he expects to be traded from the San Francisco 49ers and he wants to be sent to a winning situation:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Joy Taylor appeared on the Herd with Colin Cowherd and talked about Jimmy Garoppolo. Taylor said:

“Everything wiped out the trade value but we know where Jimmy G is at this point, we know that he is injury-prone. What teams are waiting for is to see how he is off surgery."

She went on to say:

"I am just very suspicious of what's going on with the 49ers. I don't believe that a hundred percent because they don't know if Trey Lance can play yet, on top of the fact that there is not a big market for Jimmy G or Baker Mayfield because the the draft is over."

Taylor added:

"People have made their trades and made their moves. If I'm in desperate need of a quarterback, yeah, I'm going with Jimmy over Baker for multiple reasons...Especially if you're going to the quarterback market where everyone can become very desperate quickly if there are multiple injuries and things fall apart.”
#49ers are expected to move Jimmy Garoppolo in June or July after shoulder rehab per The Athletic. #FTTB #NFL #NFLTwitter

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly are underwhelmed with Trey Lance

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco traded up to pick number three with the Miami Dolphins the 2021 NFL draft to trade up for Trey Lance. In the deal they sent their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall.)

youtube-cover

It was reported this week by NFL Reporter, Matt Lombardo, that the 49er are reportedly underhwelmed by Trey Lance.

I have heard that the #49ers’ staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance … twitter.com/HaydenWinks/st…

Lombardo said:

"The feeling around San Francisco dating back to last summer during training camp was a little bit of disappointment over the Trey Lance that arrived in training camp versus what they saw on film at North Dakota State."

The statement from Lombardo doesn't make sense if you consider the trade rumors with Garoppolo. If they don't believe in Lance, then they wouldn't be trading Garoppolo, would they?

The 49ers finished the season 10-7 and knocked out some reputable teams on the road in a memorable playoff run. They first took down the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 before defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on a frozen Lambeau Field. They were eventually defeated by future Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams 20-17.

Are they really looking to trade their best option at quarterback? Do they want to move forward with Lance or do they have someone else in mind? We will have to wait and see how this unfolds as the season draws closer.

