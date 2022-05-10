NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers will look to deal Jimmy Garoppolo in June or July 

This off-season, the San Francisco 49ers have been involved in multiple trade rumors, including some revolving around quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to ESPN, the 49ers don't expect to deal the quarterback until just before training camp, aiming to shop Garoppolo after he completes rehab sometime this summer and is ready to be back on the field.

Following the 2021-2022 season, Garoppolo had shoulder surgery on his throwing shoulder after playing a portion of the season with a hurt shoulder.

In an article published on Monday, Nick Wagoner, 49ers reporter for ESPN, wrote:

"After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, the expectation was that the first big piece of business—trading Garoppolo—would happen quickly. That was before it was known Garoppolo needed right shoulder surgery, a procedure that wiped out his trade value and put his future in limbo."

Wagoner added:

"Garoppolo's shoulder is slated to get the all-clear in late June or early July, at which point the Niners will again seek a trade partner. And though the Niners have said repeatedly they don't intend to release Garoppolo, it's still hard to imagine a scenario in which he's on the roster in Week 1, at least at his current $26.95 million cap number."

The main reason why the 49ers were unable to move Jimmy Garoppolo before the draft during the off-season was that he most likely wouldn't have been able to pass a physical with his hurt shoulder. Teams also might not want to pay the heavy price of over $25 million a year for Garoppolo.

49ers traded up in last year's draft to select potential Garoppolo successor Trey Lance third-overall

Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers

Whether it was last season, this season, or the next, the 49ers eventually plan on moving on from Garoppolo. San Francisco traded up to pick No. 3 to select Trey Lance in the previous year's draft. They sent their 2021, 2022, and 2023 first-round picks and a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall) to the Miami Dolphins.

Lance saw some action as a rookie last season with the 49ers. He appeared in six games and started in two, going 1-1. In the six games he played, Lance completed 41 out of 71 passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

As the new season approaches, it seems like there's more of a chance that Lance will be the starter in Week 1. If San Francisco can move Garoppolo this off-season, all signs point to Lance taking over for the years to come.

