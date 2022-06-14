"I would be all over that" - Former NFL player names surprise pick to replace Russell Wilson in Seattle in Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo might be subject to another trade this off-season. The Seattle Seahawks decided to move on from Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson this off-season. The Seahawks made a blockbuster trade with Denver that sent Wilson to the Broncos.

Denver had to break the bank to make the trade though. They sent Seattle two first-round picks, No. 9 overall this year and a 2023 first-rounder. Additionally, they provided Seattle with two second-round picks, the No. 40 overall pick this year and a 2023 second-rounder as well as this year's fifth-round pick. Finally, they also offered the Seahawks players in tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, and defensive end Shelby Harris.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears. Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN. Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.

Since trading Wilson and acquiring Drew Lock as part of the trade, Seattle hasn't added another quarterback to their roster. Many people speculated on whether they'd draft a quarterback in the first round, but they didn't even add a quarterback in the entire draft.

Analyst Louis Riddick spoke on ESPN about who he thinks the Seahawks should replace Russell Wilson with.

Riddick said:

"The 49ers are not gonna trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Seattle Seahawks in the division. But when they cut him, and it sounds like they will cut him eventually, I would be all over that. All over it if I'm the Seattle Seahawks."

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to release Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2017 when they acquired him via a trade from the New England Patriots.

In four-and-a-half seasons with the 9ers, Jimmy Garoppolo has amassed a 31-14 record while making it to the Super Bowl. In his career, he's completed 67.7 percent of his passes, threw for 11,852 yards, 71 touhdowns, 38 intercpetions, and has 5 rushing touchdowns.

While he has put up some good numbers, the 49ers are expected to move on from him this season. It isn't a surprise as he himself knows the separation is evident.

During the off-season, Jimmy Garoppolo said he expects to be traded. Garoppolo is currently rehabbing a shoulder that he had shoulder surgery on shortly after the season, and once he is able to pass a physical, he will likely be traded.

The 49ers seem to have found his replacement already.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers were aggressive when they traded up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance in the draft. In the deal, they sent their 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, along with a 2022 compensatory third-round selection (No. 102 overall) to the Dolphins.

