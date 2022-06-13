"I played with one arm damn near for two years" - Seahawks' Jamal Adams reflect on time in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams is set to return healthy and hungry for the Seahawks' 2022-2023 season.

Adams has been sidelined since December for the second straight year. He suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery and then had more operations done in the off-season. The 26-year-old also had surgery to fuse the two middle fingers on his left hand.

Jamal Adams recently spoke to the Seattle Times about his recent inuries. He said he basically played the last two seasons with one arm. Adams said:

"Been going through that for two years now. I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever."

He added:

"But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble ... I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was 'tape it up.'"

Jamal Adams hasn't been as productive in Seattle as he was in New York

The New York Jets selected Jamal Adams in the first round with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU. Adams made an immediate impact in the league. He finished his rookie season with 83 combined tackles (63 solo), six pass deflections, and two sacks in 16 starts.

ESPN @espn With the 6th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select Jamal Adams. With the 6th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select Jamal Adams. https://t.co/GZ9dIXsaWq

Adams then went on to make the Pro Bowl and earned second All-Pro team honors. He finished the 2018 season with career-highs in tackles with 115, pass deflections with 12 and forced fumbles with three.

In his final season with the Jets in 2019, he made the Pro Bowl again as well, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

On July 25, 2020, Adams, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was traded to the Seahawks. The trade was in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft and a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022



To



Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN.



Deal is pending physicals. Trade: Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022ToSeattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN.Deal is pending physicals.

Jamal Adams recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2020 in 12 games played in 2020 but didn't record an interception or fumble recovery. This past season, he played only 12 games once again, recording 87 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass deflections.

Adams could play the full season this time around and will hope to return to his Pro Bowl / All-Pro form.

