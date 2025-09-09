Angel Reese gives clear verdict on Caleb Williams' nail design for Bears' MNF clash vs. Vikings

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese gave her support for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after his tribute to suicide prevention during Monday Night Football.Reese retweeted a post from The Sporting News on Tuesday, offering praise for Williams’ nail design, which featured messaging tied to suicide prevention.&quot;Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails &amp; she KILLED it! So proud!&quot; Reese tweeted.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKLove this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails &amp;amp;amp; she KILLED it! So proud! ❣️Williams faced the Minnesota Vikings with nail polish on his fingernails. His throwing hand displayed the suicide prevention ribbon and its signature green and purple colors. The other hand had the digits “988” stretched across three nails. It referenced to the Suicide &amp; Crisis Lifeline.September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day is on Wednesday.The design was the work of nail artist Jeimy Lemus, according to Complex. Reese also posted photographs of her work to Instagram, along with a message thanking Williams for trusting her to do it.Caleb Williams' return to a signature tradition View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaleb Williams has used nail art before, dating back to his college career at USC. Messages ranging from motivational slogans to playful nods at opponents were part of his pregame routine.During his NFL rookie season last year, the Bears went 5-12 and the organization fired Matt Eberflus before the campaign ended. It made Williams shut down the practice.In an interview with ESPN in August, he said that the grind of losing made it a challenge to continue the tradition. Under new Chicago coach Ben Johnson, he feels he has developed the confidence to be himself.&quot;Part of it’s just me being myself and just (being) unapologetic about it,&quot; Williams said. &quot;And you know, I’m not going to apologize about it. I’m gonna be me. It doesn’t bother me what people have to say about me because I know what I am. I know who I am and what I like to do.&quot;.Williams also ties his nail designs to wider advocacy through his Caleb Cares Foundation, which promotes mental health awareness, anti-bullying programs and diversity.While the quarterback’s message was well-received, the Bears’ opener ended roughly. He finished with 21 of 35 passes completed for 211 yards and one touchdown, while carrying the ball for 58 yards and one score.Chicago held the lead until the fourth quarter. However, it allowed 21 points in the final period and lost 27-24 to Minnesota.