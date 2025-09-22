  • home icon
Angel Reese sends 5-word message as security guard eyeballs Devonta Smith’s fiancée Mya Danielle in bold runway outfit at Eagles vs. Rams

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 22, 2025 23:08 GMT
Angel Reese is impressed with DeVonta Smith’s fiancée, Mya Danielle's daring game-day outfit.

At the Eagles vs. Rams game in Week 3, Danielle turned heads with her bold fashion choice. She wore gray mini shorts paired with a matching blazer and black knee-high boots.

As she looked runway-ready and a security guard in the background seemed to glance her way.

After Danielle shared the fun clip of the moment on her Instagram, WNBA star Angel Rees teased her.

She wrote:

"I understand Mr. security guard🤏🏽🤭"
Reese's comment garnered 2000+ likes.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)

Mya Danielle is currently in 4 months post-partum and claims herself to be a "Mamacitaaaa 😘."

She and DeVonta Smith welcomed their first daughter, Kyse, in October 2023. Then, in April, they had their second daughter, Kali Danielle.

Angel Reese closely follows NFL developments.

On September 10, Angel Reese gave a big thumbs-up to Caleb Williams’ nail design during the Bears’ Monday Night Football game against the Vikings.

Williams painted his nails with the suicide prevention ribbon and the number 988, which is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It was a powerful tribute during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Reese loved it.

She reposted the design and wrote:

Love this. My nail tech really wanted to do his nails & she KILLED it! So proud! ❣️”

On September 7, Angel Reese showed love to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their season opener against Josh Allen’s Bills. She posted a simple but strong message on social media, writing:

"BIG FLOCK. LET's GO!" Reese wrote.

Looking back, the Ravens versus the Bills 2025 season opener was an absolute thriller.

The Buffalo Bills edged out the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a Sunday Night Football game on Sept. 7 at Highmark Stadium.

Antonio Brown takes shot at Angel Reese over WNBA star's twerking video

On Sept. 13, Brick Center shared a video of Angel Reese twerking with a friend on a flight even though she was dealing with a back injury.

As the video garnered 500K plus views on X, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown reposted it and tweeted:

"“P***y probably trash.”

Reese dealt with a back injury during the final stretch of the 2025 WNBA season.

The issue flared up around early September, just as she was also facing a half-game suspension from the Chicago Sky for publicly criticizing the team’s roster.

Because of the injury, Reese didn’t play in the Sept. 7 game against the Las Vegas Aces and missed the last few games of the season entirely.

