Angel Reese showing off sternum tattoo draws 2-word reaction from Travis Hunter's wife Leanna

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:24 GMT
Leanna Hunter shared a comment on Angel Reese
Leanna Hunter shared a comment on Angel Reese's Instagram post. (Photos via Angel Reese's Instagram/ Leanna Hunter's Instagram)

WNBA star Angel Reese's latest Instagram post received love from Travis Hunter's wife Leanna. Reese shared a series of photos on her Instagram of her laying out in the sun in a pink bikini, showing off a butterfly tattoo.

Reese appears to be enjoying the start of the offseason with some downtime out in the sun.

"face pretty."-Angel Reese captioned her post.
One of the comments on Angel Reese's Instagram post came from Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna. She emphasized the WNBA star's comments be agreeing that she looked pretty in the photos.

"Real pretty."-Leanna Hunter commented.
Leanna Hunter commented on Angel Reese's Instagram post. (Comment via Angel Reese's Instagram)

Angel Reese had a tumultuous end to her second season in the WNBA. The 23-year-old was suspended by the Chicago Sky after she made comments that were considered detrimental to her team. She then reportedly dealt with a back injury towards the end of the season. She appeared in 30 games during the 2025 season and led the league in rebounds per game with 12.6.

Travis Hunter and wife Leanna welcomed baby home, weeks after surprise announcement

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Hunter, surprised everyone on August 27, 2025 when they announced they welcomed their first child together. The couple never announced that they were expecting until after their son was born.

The couple shared a video on their YouTube channel which included never-before-seen photos throughout Leanna Hunter's pregnancy. With the final clips of the video coming after their son's birth.

On September 12th, Leanna Hunter shared a video announcing that their son was being released from the hospital after a stay in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie two-way star can be seen proudly buckling his son's car seat and carrying him out of the hospital. Hunter smiled ear-to-ear as he finally had the opportunity to bring his first born home.

The couple hasn't yet announced their son's name and have kept his face off of social media. Travis and Leanna Hunter got married in May in Tennessee, just weeks after he was drafted with the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

