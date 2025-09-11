“Another Jerry Jones masterclass”: NFL fans react to DaRon Bland's injury as missed time revealed for $92,000,000 Cowboys CB 

Fans reacted as the missed time of the Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, comes to light. He was expected to have a successful campaign after missing 10 games last season because of a training camp injury. However, Jerry Jones' team provided a concerning update about the cornerback.According to a tweet shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov, DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in Monday's practice session, forcing him to miss Wednesday's practice. ESPN's Todd Archer predicts him to be unavailable for &quot;a couple of weeks.&quot;Fans shared their reactions to the Pro Bowl cornerback's injury.Ben @TheHurricaneBenLINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher Another Jerry Jones masterclassKILLA¬¬ @Killa11211LINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher We will not win without himScott @HineyKinScottLINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher That could be problems for the Dallas secondaryStakit @stakit_liveLINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher Injuries suck. Glad he secured his money.Johnny Miller @millerfamily12LINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher This dude is hurt every weekMark @MarkNFTLINK@MySportsUpdate @toddarcher That’s not good shootBland had participated in the Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded three total tackles as they lost 24-20 to the Super Bowl LIX champions.In August, the Cowboys had finalized a four-year contract extension with the cornerback worth $92 million with $50 million in guaranteed money. Last year, he saw time in the last seven games, recording 41 total tackles and one fumble recovery.If DaRon Bland misses week 2, the Cowboys have a few young options in the slot cornerback position. The first is Reddy Steward, whom they acquired after he was waived by the Vikings in August. Steward saw limited time on the field last week against the Eagles.The Cowboys also have undrafted free agent Zion Childress on the depth chart. He played for Texas State and Kentucky during his collegiate career before declaring for this year's NFL draft. Last season with the Wildcats, Childress recorded 31 total tackles, one sack and six tackles for loss.NFL insider opens up about possible Stephon Gilmore reunion with the Cowboys after DaRon Bland's injuryStephon Gilmore played for Jerry Jones' team during the 2023 season before signing with the Vikings last year. He's now a free agent but has been linked with multiple teams over the past few days.After Bland's injury came to light, NFL insider Josina Anderson shared her thoughts on the Cowboys acquiring Stephon Gilmore. She said that the team will focus on filling the void with the options they have on the depth chart:&quot;My understanding is that the Cowboys are expected to work with in-house options to fill the potential extended absence of cornerback DaRon Bland (foot). Bland hurt his foot in Monday's practice. I'm also told free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is open to rejoining the #Cowboys- while weighing other potential options - should Dallas consider free agent CB options to add to its secondary.&quot;The Cowboys next face the New York Giants on Sept. 14 at AT&amp;T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.