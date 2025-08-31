Anthony Davis makes feelings clear on Micah Parsons' shocking trade to Packers 2 days after All-Pro LB signs $188M contract with $6.7B NFC team

Micah Parsons stole all the headlines with his blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys traded the star linebacker to the Packers for a couple of first-rounders in the 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The Packers, who are worth $6.7 billion (via Forbes), signed Parsons to a four-year deal worth $188 million on Thursday.

Two days later, NBA star Anthony Davis expressed his happiness with the All-Pro LB's trade. The Dallas Mavericks center uploaded a picture of Parsons sporting his new Green Bay uniform with his new #1 jersey number. Davis wrote:

"When you wake up and realize it wasn't a dream."

Screenshot of Anthony Davis' story [Image credits: Instagram]

Micah Parsons also reuploaded Anthony Davis' Instagram story on his account.

NFL insider Skip Bayless believes Green Bay Packers bought into the hype by signing Micah Parsons

Unlike Anthony Davis, it seems like not everyone is too pleased with Micah Parsons' transfer to Green Bay. After the deal was made official, veteran NFL insider Skip Bayless uploaded a video addressing the situation. He dropped a brutal monologue stating that the Packers bought into the hype by signing the linebacker.

"Just heard the news about Micah Parsons gone to Green Bay," Bayless said on Thursday. "In my gut reaction, as you might guess, is good riddance and good luck, Green Bay, because you just overpaid for the overhyped Micah Parsons, who will never be able to live up to that money, especially in Green Bay, where I don't think he'll ever be happy living.

"I have said this for months on end. He wrecked games in his rookie year, but the league figured him out. The league caught up. He's just not consistently impactful.

"Packers, did you not watch the tape? You just bought into the hype. Congratulations. You saw it firsthand because you saw him ghost his own team. You saw him no-show on the Dallas Cowboys, who had like seven Pro Bowl players to your none."

It will be interesting to see if Parsons finds success in Green Bay, or, like Bayless said, he is all hype.

