  Anthony Richardson's agent raises trust concerns as Colts announce Daniel Jones as QB1

Anthony Richardson’s agent raises trust concerns as Colts announce Daniel Jones as QB1

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 20, 2025 03:41 GMT
Richardson and Jones (Credits: SK library)

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by not naming Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback. Despite Richardson being with them for the past two years, coach Shane Steichen placed his trust in veteran quarterback Daniel Jones, who joined the Colts on a one-year deal worth $14 million in March.

Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, isn't happy with the Colts' decision to name Jones as the QB1. According to ESPN, he questioned the trust factor between his client and the Colts.

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Jackson said. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all counts, he had a great camp."
Richardson joined as the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. During his debut campaign with the Colts, he was named the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew. However, in Week 5 against the Titans, he suffered a grade-three AC joint sprain that required surgery, which saw him miss out the rest of the season.

Anthony Richardson made his comeback last year as a backup to Joe Flacco. He took over as the QB1 shortly as the Colts finished second in the AFC South with an 8-9 record. In two seasons, Richardson recorded 2,391 yards and 11 TDs passing.

Anthony Richardson opens up about losing starting quarterback battle to Daniel Jones

After the Colts made their decision on Monday, Anthony Richardson shared his thoughts on losing the quarterback battle to Daniel Jones.

"You gotta respect the decision," Richardson said. "They feel like he's the better fit for the team. ... So you got to respect and keep working.
"That doesn't undermine any other work I've been putting in, doesn't say that I haven't improved, you know part of the improvement I've made. So, they have to keep stacking on that and keep doing better."

With Jones as the starting quarterback, there's an air of uncertainty regarding Richardson's future with the Colts. Will they trade him in the near future or help develop his game as a future QB1 prospect?

Edited by Bhargav
