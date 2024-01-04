Antoine Winfield Jr.’s father takes issue with Budda Baker’s selection in Pro Bowl over Bucs star: “Ain’t no way in hell”

The list of 2023 Pro Bowl players was released on Wednesday, and as always, NFL fans were left wondering why many star players were snubbed in favor of others. While all cases can be debatable, one that felt egregious in the 2023 list was Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker over Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Both are good players, but the stats in 2023 are clear. Winfield has registered three interceptions, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five sacks this season, while Baker has not done any of the things above. Everyone who feels that the Buccaneers star was a snub has a good point.

Perhaps nobody was more outraged than Winfield Jr's s father, Antoine Winfield, who is a former NFL cornerback who played in the league for 15 seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl player. Although he's obviously biased, he made his views clear on his Instagram using the same argument:

Which defensive backs made the Pro Bowl?

The AFC team had the following names:

Sauce Gardner (New York Jets)

Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos)

Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)

Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

While the NFC team has the following:

DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys)

Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers)

Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks)

Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons)

Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)

Julian Love (Julian Love)

Each roster has seven defensive backs and is composed of four cornerbacks and three safeties.

How many Tampa Bay Buccaneers players made the Pro Bowl?

The only player who got voted as a starter is wide receiver Mike Evans. This is the fifth time that he was inducted, previously representing the NFC in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Although Antoine Winfield Jr. was not voted as a starter, he was one of four players voted as an alternate, alongside nose tackle Vita Vea, right tackle Tristan Wirfs and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The safety has been voted to the Pro Bowl once (2021) and is in the final year of his rookie deal. Another indication would've helped his case in contract negotiations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.