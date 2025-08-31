  • home icon
  • Antonio Brown blasts Josh Allen with offensive slur for nut farm ownership

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:49 GMT
Antonio Brown (left) and Josh Allen (right) [Image credits: Imagn]
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is looking to expand his expertise beyond the gridiron. However, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown isn't the biggest fan of Allen's endeavors.

On Saturday, NFL insider Dov Kleiman updated about Allen owning a nut farm in California that grows nuts like pistachios for 1000 acres. The farm also generates over $6.5 million in annual revenue for the athlete.

"𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Bills star QB Josh Allen owns a nut farm in California that produces small nuts, including pistachios," the insider wrote. "The Allens have 1,000 acres of pistachios. Josh reportedly earns over $6.5 million in annual revenue from the farm. Pretty awesome."
Brown couldn't help but take a shot at Allen. The former NFL WR even used an offensive slur.

"F*ggot of the Day “Owns a nut farm,”" AB wrote.

Former NFL wide receiver opens up about Josh Allen's chances of winning the Super Bowl

Josh Allen has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He won the MVP honors last season, but his Super Bowl quest is still underway.

The Bills are among the favourites to win the Super Bowl this season, and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes that their chances are better than ever. On ESPN's Get Up back in June, Hawkins said:

"Yes. It is his best chance because this is the best version of Josh Allen that we've seen and then next year will be an even better chance because last year was kind of phase three, year one of phase three, for Josh Allen when he first got in the league, unmolded version.
"Then Diggs comes, he has a little direction. Last year, he played mistake free football. I think he's only going to get better, and we're going to see that this season."

It will be interesting to see if Hawkins' predictions about Josh Allen and the Bills come true this season. The Bills are preparing for their Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 8.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

I love football and WWE!

Edited by Krutik Jain
