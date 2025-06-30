“Even better next year”: Ex-NFL WR gives verdict on Josh Allen’s Super Bowl chances

Josh Allen’s transformation into one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks has become a defining story of the Buffalo Bills’ recent rise. Despite securing league MVP honors last season and piling up career-best performances, Allen’s quest for a championship continues to intensify.

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes that Buffalo’s title hopes are not just alive in 2025, they’re still gaining steam. Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on Monday, Hawkins argued that Allen is only entering the peak of his career.

"Yes. It is his best chance because this is the best version of Josh Allen that we've seen and then next year will be an even better chance because last year was kind of phase three, year one of phase three, for Josh Allen when he first got in the league, unmolded version," Andrew Hawkins said (Time Stamp: 00:05).

"Then Diggs comes, he has a little direction. Last year, he played mistake free football. I think he's only going to get better, and we're going to see that this season," he added.

The numbers bear out that progression. In 2024, Allen balanced explosiveness with discipline, throwing nearly five touchdowns for every interception while continuing to be a threat on the ground. The Bills finished with 13 wins.

For all the individual milestones, the postseason heartbreaks remain an open wound in Buffalo. The Kansas City Chiefs have been an obstacle, bouncing the Bills out of the playoffs four straight times.

Josh Allen's Super Bowl pressures are at their highest

NFL: Buffalo Bills Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Pressure has mounted for Josh Allen to deliver the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy after decades of coming up short.

"You know, it is such a great honor, and I do appreciate being honored for my work," Allen said about his MVP honour in a Sports Illustrated interview. "But at the same time, I still didn't win a Super Bowl. Didn't win a ring, and that is the only goal."

Analysts such as Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton have described Buffalo’s Super Bowl expectations as the highest in the league.

The sense of urgency is compounded by a shifting AFC landscape. While Allen has been the division’s undisputed leader in recent years, the emergence of quarterbacks like New England’s Drake Maye could reshape the balance of power.

Allen himself has expressed respect for Maye’s potential and the impact of former teammate Stefon Diggs joining the Patriots, as per USA Today.

The Bills' title hopes don’t rest on Allen alone. The offensive line has been a hidden engine behind his MVP campaign, surrendering the fewest sacks in the conference while carving out a reliable running game.

