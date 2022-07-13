LOOK: Antonio Brown throws wild party for 34th birthday

Former NFL star Antonio Brown turned 34 recently, and he did not waste any energy or expenses to celebrate his birthday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star posted on Instagram photos of his birthday bash, which occurred on July 10.

The wide receiver/rapper had some other notable guests at his party, including Kanye West and DJ Jay Bling. Bling shared photos of the party on his own Instagram story.

LIV nightclub in Miami hosted the party and featured music by DJ Stevie J and Don P. LIV is described as a trendy nightclub that boasts celebrity attendance with DJs spinning popular music.

Antonio Brown’s future plans for the NFL

NFL teams continually have a need for veteran players because injuries are common in the sport. For a player of Antonio Brown’s caliber, he will command some interest despite his off-field and on-field issues.

Ahead of the NFL season, Brown has said that he would not get surgery on his injured ankle until he signed with an NFL team.

Brown has played for NFL teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From a season-long standpoint, Brown delaying surgery might steer most NFL teams away from him. Playoff contenders cannot afford to wait for a rehab and recovery timeline in the midst of trying to win football games.

Still, the former NFL star-turned-rapper might change his mind and resume his training and rehab in order to return to the league.

However, in a recent interview, Brown indicated that he might not return to the NFL anytime soon:

"Obviously, you know, we love the game, but you can't play forever. I think I'm a great player that's done everything in the game.”

On whether he would be seen on the football field this upcoming season, he stated:

“Nah, don't play yourself looking at me to play.”

The 2022 NFL regular season kicks off on September 8, 2022, with the marquee matchup between the defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.

