LOOK: Kanye West spotted partying with Antonio Brown at former Super Bowl winner's birthday

Antonio Brown celebrated his 34th birthday on July 10th. Brown, who lifted the Super Bowl trophy in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, apparently had a big birthday party. The wide receiver was spotted partying with rapper Kanye West and DJ Jay Bling.

Bling shared snippets of the party on his Instagram story, where he could be seen grooving to music with Kanye and Antonion Brown.

Here are some pictures from the party:

Kanye West partying with Antonio Brown

Kanye West and Antonio Brown at the party

The DJ shared another snippet from the party where Bling could be seen wishing him a happy birthday. Interestingly, Brown had an interesting tag on his back which read: "YOU DON'T OWN ME."

Antonio Brown donning with a special message on his back

Antonio Brown and Kanye West's booming friendship

It should come as no surprise that Kanye West was spotted at the birthday party. At the start of the year, following his release from the Buccaneers, Brown officially joined Kanye's sports agency Donda Sports. The duo reportedly hung out multiple times in the weeks leading up to the announcement. The 34-year-old wide receiver joined the agency as president.

The announcement post read:

"Former NFL Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion Antonio Brown joins Donda Sports, where he will join Ye and Justin Laboy to bring an athlete's perspective to all aspects of the organization"

It also said:

"Donda Sports was founded with the vision of providing holistic support to athletes during and beyond their sport's career"

Kanye West also seems to be a big influence in Antonio Brown's rap career. After releasing a solo back in 2020, Brown returned to the rap game this offseason. He has released his debut album, Paradigm.

Reports suggest he is looking to follow up on the success of his album with a collaboration with music director Cole Bennett. Bennett has already worked with Kanye West and several other big names in the industry like Eminem, Wiz Khalifa and J Cole.

The receiver gifted himself a 1985 Mercedes-Benz for his birthday. Earlier this week, California-based auto dealership Champion Motoring shared pictures of the restored R107-series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL. The convertible comes with a black paint-job on the outside with the detailing done in chrome. The interior is all gray with timber details.

Brown is known to be an enthusiast for luxury cars. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Champion Motoring and splurged on a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It featured a gray exterior and accents of “BeeHive Yellow” on the inside.

With his rap career going strong, it remains to be seen if an NFL return is on the cards for the notorious wide receiver.

