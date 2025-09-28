  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown drops 2-word reaction to Skylar Thompson getting jumped and robbed after arriving in Dublin

Antonio Brown drops 2-word reaction to Skylar Thompson getting jumped and robbed after arriving in Dublin

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 28, 2025 15:48 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
Antonio Brown drops 2-word reaction to Skylar Thompson getting jumped and robbed after arriving in Dublin - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 game preparation against the Minnesota Vikings got off on the wrong foot after backup quarterback Skylar Thompson got jumped on Friday.

Ad

The Steelers landed in Dublin on Friday morning and hours after their arrival in the country, Thompson got jumped and robbed. The 28-year-old suffered minor injuries after the altercation, per Tom Pelissero.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin,” a Steelers spokesman said, per Pelissero. “We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reacted to the news with two words on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Scary movie," Brown wrote.
Ad

Thompson's participation in Sunday's showdown was not impacted by the altercation, as he was already on the injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this month and was ruled out of the Week 4 game.

The Kansas State Wildcats product signed with the Steelers as an injured reserve in January after spending three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He played 10 games with Miami during his stint and is yet to make his Steelers debut.

Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers' offense troubles Vikings in fast start in inaugural NFL Dublin clash

NFL’s inaugural Dublin game witnessed a fast start as the Vikings took the lead in the first quarter with Will Reichard's 41-yard field goal. The Steelers regained the momentum with Kenneth Gainwell's touchdown for a 7-3 lead.

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers rolled back the year with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Steelers Wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 14-3 lead. The Vikings fought back with another field goal from Reichard, making it 14-6 to end the first half.

This is the second NFL game in Europe this season after the Kansas City Chiefs played their season opener in Sau Paola, Brazil. The teams will also play in Madrid and Berlin, along with three games in London.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications