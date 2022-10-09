Antonio Brown Dubai hotel episode escalates with ex-Buccaneers WR accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry

Right now, Antonio Brown can't seem to stay out of the news. For the last few weeks, he's been committing different abhorrent acts and making ill-timed comments. It seems as if he can do nothing right during this odd streak, and that is only getting worse.

After the former wide receiver exposed himself to hotel guests in Dubai, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is being accused of stealing jewelry in the same hotel.

Andy Slater @AndySlater SLATER SCOOP: Antonio Brown is being accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry while in Dubai and having the jeweler falsely jailed for a month, according to a lawsuit I obtained. SLATER SCOOP: Antonio Brown is being accused of stealing $122,000 in jewelry while in Dubai and having the jeweler falsely jailed for a month, according to a lawsuit I obtained. https://t.co/2McuwgCsPC

Fox Sports reporter Andy Slater states that the enigmatic former NFL star is being accused of stealing an incredible $122,000 in jewelry and then having the jeweler falsely jailed for a month.

This is yet another example in a run of incredibly poor behavior for Brown. He's dodged any real legal trouble for the time being, even for flashing hotel guests and sexually harrassing others, but the infractions are adding up.

Additionally, this situation might be the most serious or at least the one that will get the authorities' attention. If they don't care about him allegedly stealing upwards of $100,000, then he'll more than likely continue doing things just like that.

A lawsuit has been filed, which means there's a good chance he'll face some sort of punishment for his crimes.

What has Antonio Brown done lately?

In the last few weeks, Brown's behavior has seemingly gone from bad to worse. The former wide receiver has been in and out of trouble and on and off of NFL teams since he left the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

However, he does seem to be doing noteworthy things (noteworthy for all the wrong reasons) at a much more rapid pace now.

He exposed himself in a pool to hotel guests in Dubai and put his body uncomfortably close to one in particular. He followed that up by jokingly tweeting about it.

He posted a photoshopped image of himself with Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen amidst divorce rumors for the two. It was also after Brady brought him onto his team twice when Brown couldn't get a call from very many interested teams.

He then doubled down on his support of Kanye West when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt. Now, the latest report is that he stole over $100,000. At some point, the former wide receiver will hit rock bottom. For his sake, hopefully this is it.

