Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown issues plea for NFL return in absolutely unhinged tweet 

Antonio Brown is in legal trouble yet again after harassing and exposing himself to hotel guests in Dubai. This is not the first time the enigmatic wide receiver has had off-the-field issues. For several years, the former All-Pro wide receiver has made more headlines for off-field problems than his on-field production.

Despite all that, and despite the poor press most NFL teams would likely receive for signing him, the wide receiver believes he should be on an NFL roster. He made his plea to teams with a completely inappropriate tweet.

AB @AB84 I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D



@nfl I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a [email protected]

In the tweet, which comes from Brown's verified Twitter account, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout referenced his lewd behavior and turned it into a cruel joke regarding his playing abilities.

The wide receiver has been known to break down defenses over the years, and that may still be true. However, it's clearer than ever that Brown is not in the right mental space to handle a return to the NFL.

The incident alone is enough to believe he won't get an opportunity in the league this year. That kind of behavior would likely warrant a release from a team, so it's only going to hinder any potential suitors.

The tweet signifies that Brown isn't taking his behavior seriously. What he did was atrocious, but he'd rather make jokes on Twitter about it than get help or get serious about playing football again.

It was always unlikely that any team took a flyer on him this year and his latest request is going to be met with rejection and displeasure.

Is there a team out there that will take a chance on Antonio Brown?

Despite his incredibly inappropriate behavior and sheer lack of remorse for the situation, he is still a talented wide receiver. There are wide receiver needy teams, too.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

However, at this stage, it seems incredibly unlikely. Players who have far less serious off the field issues, or no issues at all, remain unsigned, like Colin Kaepernick and Cam Newton.

Brown's behavior is far worse than what any of them did or did not do, so a free agent he will remain. Teams could see injuries and desperation could mount, but they'd be looked down upon for signing him.

The amount of bad press they'd receive is not worth the admittedly solid production the former Buccaneers wide receiver might bring to the table.

He wasn't signed before doing something like this, so he's probably not going to after.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far