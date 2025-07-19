Antonio Brown has been well-known for being a controversial figure around the NFL. He has allegedly been involved in another recent situation, and this time it may be more serious than any of his other antics.The former superstar wide receiver reportedly fired shots with a firearm at someone he was having an argument with outside of a celebrity boxing event in May, according to SI. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Miami for attempted murder with a firearm.In a massive twist, Brown has reportedly left the country amid the warrant being issued for his arrest. His exact location hasn't been officially confirmed, but speculation is that he is somewhere in the Middle East or Asia, according to Local 10. It's unclear if he plans on returning, but a recent post from his personal X account suggests that he isn't any time soon.Brown stated:&quot;Ain't no reason to come back ... America had me in chains ... I'm staying free.&quot;AB @AB84LINK“Ain’t no reason to come back — I found peace out the country. America had me in chains, mentally and legally. I’m free now, and I’m staying free.”According to Antonio Brown himself, at least at the moment, he plans to stay away from America and claims to be &quot;free&quot; in doing so. He may be attempting to avoid the warrant out for his arrest, which he essentially denies his involvement with the firearm, according to Clutch Points. He also claims to have been jumped and that he apparently cooperated with the police following the incident.Brown also claimed to have blacked out as a result of CTE when addressing the situation in a livestream with Adin Ross. He then reportedly left the country shortly after, allegedly at some point between the firearm incident and the warrant officially being issued. A potential resolution doesn't appear to be close, but it will be interesting to see how it all plays out with so many moving parts.Antonio Brown shares rare family photo during questionable departure overseasAntonio BrownAntonio Brown reporetdly celebrated his 37th birthday in Dubai amid his departure overseas as he continues to have a warrant out for his arrest in Miami. He shared a rare family moment of himself and Chelsie Kyriss with the four children that they have together aboard a yacht. He did so with a photo posted from his personal X account.Brown also has three additional children, but not with Kyriss. The pictured family-of-six were posted to his X account on July 11th, about a month after the warrant for his arrest was issued for the incident on May 17th which claims attempted murder with a firearm.