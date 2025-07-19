  • home icon
  • Antonio Brown issues fiery statement from overseas 1 month after attempted murder charge in Miami - "America had me in chains"

By Adam Hulse
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:38 GMT
Antonio Brown gives an update from overseas

Antonio Brown has been well-known for being a controversial figure around the NFL. He has allegedly been involved in another recent situation, and this time it may be more serious than any of his other antics.

The former superstar wide receiver reportedly fired shots with a firearm at someone he was having an argument with outside of a celebrity boxing event in May, according to SI. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Miami for attempted murder with a firearm.

In a massive twist, Brown has reportedly left the country amid the warrant being issued for his arrest. His exact location hasn't been officially confirmed, but speculation is that he is somewhere in the Middle East or Asia, according to Local 10. It's unclear if he plans on returning, but a recent post from his personal X account suggests that he isn't any time soon.

Brown stated:

"Ain't no reason to come back ... America had me in chains ... I'm staying free."
According to Antonio Brown himself, at least at the moment, he plans to stay away from America and claims to be "free" in doing so. He may be attempting to avoid the warrant out for his arrest, which he essentially denies his involvement with the firearm, according to Clutch Points. He also claims to have been jumped and that he apparently cooperated with the police following the incident.

Brown also claimed to have blacked out as a result of CTE when addressing the situation in a livestream with Adin Ross. He then reportedly left the country shortly after, allegedly at some point between the firearm incident and the warrant officially being issued. A potential resolution doesn't appear to be close, but it will be interesting to see how it all plays out with so many moving parts.

Antonio Brown shares rare family photo during questionable departure overseas

Antonio Brown reporetdly celebrated his 37th birthday in Dubai amid his departure overseas as he continues to have a warrant out for his arrest in Miami. He shared a rare family moment of himself and Chelsie Kyriss with the four children that they have together aboard a yacht. He did so with a photo posted from his personal X account.

Brown also has three additional children, but not with Kyriss. The pictured family-of-six were posted to his X account on July 11th, about a month after the warrant for his arrest was issued for the incident on May 17th which claims attempted murder with a firearm.

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

