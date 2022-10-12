"Put that sh*t on, Ye" - Antonio Brown still in Kanye West's corner amidst rapper's 'White Lives Matter' controversy

Antonio Brown is checking “No” for Tom Brady but “Yes” for Kanye West. The rapper and former Mr. Kardashian found himself in hot water over the 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt he wore at his YZY Fashion Show.

However, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is still in West’s corner despite the criticism over the words on his t-shirt.

While Brown did not hesitate to troll Brady over his reported marital problems, it appears that the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is firmly standing by his friend West.

Brown took to Twitter to show off a good time between the two buddies:

“Put that (expletive) on, Ye”

AB @AB84 Put that Shit On YE Put that Shit On YE https://t.co/oaFiaVdJkQ

The two even bonded over a rapping session and Brown shared the moment on Instagram.

Both stars are busy promoting their new business ventures. Ironically, Antonio Brown, a former NFL player, is busy with his new music career while Kanye West, a rapper, is similarly busy with his fashion line.

If the New York Giants’ depleted wide receiver corps need any help, the team could always call on Brown and West to run routes.

Antonio Brown’s future with the NFL remains murky

Antonio Brown has played for four NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was able to win a Super Bowl title with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Despite a prolific career whenever he was on the field, Brown’s off field (and sometimes on-field) antics may cost him any chance of ever returning to the league.

Despite this, Brown does not appear to be in any hurry to plead his case for an NFL return. He previously stated that he would not get surgery on his injured ankle until an NFL team signs him. Now, he is claiming that he has other football plans in mind.

Recently, Brown announced on Twitter that he would only play football with his son. While he didn’t elaborate, fans can safely assume that the mercurial receiver will not be lacing up for the NFL anytime soon considering Brown’s oldest son is currently 15 years old.

AB @AB84 Only person i'll ever play Football with again is my SON Only person i'll ever play Football with again is my SON

NFL teams in need of help will usually sign a talented player despite their history. In Brown’s case, however, he might have burned one too many bridges.

