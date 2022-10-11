"You think a guy's hit rock bottom, but it seems that he has no bottom" - Shannon Sharpe gives up on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has been in the headlines as of late for his trolling of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady and his actions in Dubai. For Shannon Sharpe, enough is enough. On the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed, Sharpe spoke about the free agent wide receiver. Though he's not shocked by the direction Brown has taken, he was disappointed:

"I can't say that I'm surprised he has chosen to go down this path. I think over the last three or four years, he's shown that he can't be trusted. And so why would anybody trust him? There's also a lawsuit out there I think about he tried to sell someone a fake Richard Mille watch."

Sharpe added that there is no rock bottom for the former Buccaneers wideout:

"And so for me, it's just this guys... What's the bottom, you think a guy's hit rock bottom, and it seems that he has no bottom, and he's gonna fall even further. It's very unfortunate because all of this could have been avoided. He chose to go this direction."

The Hall of Fame tight end added that there's no one in the stepping in on his behalf to speak for him:

"Unfortunately, for him, he didn't have enough strong people. They didn't want to tell AB what he needed to know. He would have stopped the bus and asked them to get off. So Skip, when someone's putting the bills for you, you never want to correct them because you want to continue to get your bill."

Antonio Brown's recent headlines involving Tom Brady

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Antonio Brown (#81) and TOm BRady (#12)

The former four-time All-Pro receiver has been in the news and the crosshairs of NFL fans. As mentioned earlier, Antonio Brown has been trolling Brady in the midst of divorce rumors with his wife Gisele Bündchen. The former wideout posted a photo on Instagram of him and Gisele that was later determined to be photoshopped.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver took to Twitter to share a cover of a children's book titled "Daddy Doesn't Love Here Anymore" with Brady on the cover. Video footage of him exposing himself to guests at a hotel in Dubai came to light recently and Brown feels the media targets him unfairly.

Many feel that Antonio Brown is going in the wrong direction, especially i he is serious about cmaking an NFL return. While also dealing with a lawsuit involving a $160K watch, we'll see if Brown can stay out of the headlines.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes