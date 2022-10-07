Antonio Brown getting dragged to court for selling counterfeit $160K Richard Mille watch 

Antonio Brown once again finds himself in the news this week, this time for selling a Florida man a fake Richard Mille watch for $160K.

The person in question, Ryan Kane, is asserting that the former NFL wide receiver knew the watch was not genuine and worth much less.

Kane filed a lawsuit against Brown in Broward County, Florida, claiming the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver ripped him off during a transaction in July of this year.

In the lawsuit, acquired by TMZ Sports, Kane said the Super Bowl-winning receiver guaranteed him the watch was authentic and said it had a market price "in excess of $400,000."

Kane added that he purchased the watch based on the four-time All-Pro's comments. He sent the $160K to Brown's company, only to discover later that the watch was a fake.

Kane said in the suit that he took the watch to an appraiser to have it authenticated and appraised for insurance reasons but claimed the appraiser gave him some bad news: the watch was worth just a couple hundred bucks in value.

Kane is suing Brown for fraud and more in an attempt to get his money back with interest.

This, alas, isn't the free agent receiver's first brush with the law.

Last year, his former personal chef sued him for $38K and he was also sued for his role in a 2020 altercation with a truck driver.

If that wasn't enough, recently, a video came to light of him exposing himself to guests at a Dubai hotel.

Now, he's also in the news for an insensitive social media post about supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Antonio Brown Gisele IG post riles up fans on social media

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, wife of Bucs QB Tom Brady

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has done himself no favors recently, as he posted a picture to his Instagram page of himself with Gisele.

The photo in question insinuates that Brown wants to be with her, as reports swarm that she and her husband, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, have hired divorce lawyers, signaling the end of their 13-year marriage.

Both he and Brady were teammates with the Buccanners for two seasons and the New England Patriots for one game.

It was later revealed that the above Instagram post was a fake, as it was used to troll Brady as his martial woes are becoming a part of the national headlines.

Either way, fans slammed the former NFL wideout for crossing a line, especially with Brady and Bundchen's reportedly marriage on the rocks.

