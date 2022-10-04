"All-time low from an all-time low joker" - Antonio Brown's IG post with Gisele Bundchen enrages Shannon Sharpe

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown's off-field antics since quitting the team midway through a game in 2021 have effectively ended his chances of a return to the NFL.

The little hope that the 34-year-old wide receiver may have had was surely extinguished this week after he posted a pic with Tom Brady's wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Put that shit on"

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe wasn't a fan of Brown's post and went on an incredible rant about the wide receiver on Undisputed on Monday. He said:

"AB is a clown and he's been a clown for the longest. He's done in the NFL. Nobody's going to waste their time [on him]. And last night took the cake for me. I'm done [with him]. Everybody should be done after he posted Tom Brady's wife and it said what he said. That man took your a** in. That man revived your career. Nobody was going to give you a chance. And you take a shot at this man? You do that, AB?"

Sharpe also spoke about Antonio Brown's recent shenanigans in Dubai and said that he's surrounded by the wrong people who are encouraging him to go down a destructive path rather than helping him stay out of trouble.

Watch the whole rant below:

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker. You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker. https://t.co/vtGfMFghy2

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown's friendship has gone sour

Antonio Brown's NFL career was seemingly over in 2020 after he forced the Las Vegas Raiders to release him just weeks after trading for him and was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

Teams steered clear of the controversial star, but Tom Brady, who struck a partnership with Brown during their brief time together as teammates on the New England Patriots roster, reached out to the receiver and ensured the Buccaneers signed him for the 2020 season.

Brady and Brown would go on to win the Super Bowl together, and the wide receiver then signed a one-year extension with the team. All went smoothly until a bizarre incident at MetLife Stadium, where Brown took off his pads after an argument with the Buccaneers' coaching staff and exited the stadium midgame.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball



HC Bruce Arians said AB is no longer a Buc



( mmmmillah/twt)



Antonio Brown took off his jersey mid-game and left the fieldHC Bruce Arians said AB is no longer a Bucmmmmillah/twt) Antonio Brown took off his jersey mid-game and left the fieldHC Bruce Arians said AB is no longer a Buc(📹 mmmmillah/twt) https://t.co/Jm1SJ0XEMs

Antonio Brown later claimed Brady only befriended him so he could help the quarterback win a Super Bowl. He also said that Rob Gronkowski received significantly more money than him, proving that Brady wasn't looking out for him.

Brown's post with Bundchen was crass, especially with rumors rife that Brady and his wife are going through marital issues.

