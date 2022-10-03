Antonio Brown posts picture with Gisele Bundchen with bizarre caption on IG

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since his unceremonious departure from the team during the 2021 NFL season. The wide receiver took off his pads mid-game during the Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and exited the game before being cut a day later.

Brown has since been vocal in his criticism of Tom Brady, who vouched for the wide receiver when he first arrived in Tampa. The quarterback has been silent despite Brown's repeated attempts to incite a reaction, but the free agent wide receiver may have finally gone too far.

Brown posted an image of himself with Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, with the caption reading:

"Put that shit on"

This image is from the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory celebrations from February 2021. Brady and Bundchen's alleged marital issues have been the talk of the town for well over three months. Reports indicate that the couple is living separately, with Bundchen last spotted in Miami while Brady continues to live in Tampa.

Antonio Brown's shots at Tom Brady

In January, Tom Brady was asked about his relationship with Antonio Brown. He said:

"I've known Antonio for a couple years now. We're pretty closely and we've obviously been teammates. And I would just say I love him, I care about him. And I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. It's a lot of challenges we all face from time to time."

The quarterback also said he would continue to do everything he can to try to be a great friend to Antonio Brown. The wide receiver, on the other hand, doesn't feel the same way. Brown believes Brady only befriended him so he could help him win another Super Bowl:

"These guys called me to win a Super Bowl. After a suspension, I come to help them do that. If Tom Brady's my boy, why am I playing for earnest salary? Right? You're my boy, right? But Gronkowski is your boy, right? How he's getting paid significant amount. So why is AB on a proven deal? Who's burning me over here? Let's be real, right?"

In a since-deleted tweet, Brown threatened to smack Brady's longtime trainer and friend Alex Guerrero in a tweet, which read:

"Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me! Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too."

Antonio Brown's repeated attempts to incite a reaction from Brady have fallen on deaf ears, but posting a picture with the quarterback's wife while the couple is struggling with marital issues may prove to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

