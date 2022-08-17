"You think I won't have you smacked" - Antonio Brown threatens Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero over stealing players' money

Wide receiver Antonio Brown had a good relationship with quarterback Tom Brady when the New England Patriots acquired Brown in 2019. He followed Brady to Tampa Bay the following season, and the two ended up winning a Super Bowl together.

When Brown departed from the team after running off the field shirtless during a game against the New York Jets, his relationship with Brady went south.

On Wednesday morning, Brown called out Brady's trainer and threatened to smack him.

Brown tweeted:

"Alex Guerra [sic] You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me! Boy getting paid by bucks [sic] n taking players money too."

AB @AB84 Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too

This outburst stems from earlier this year when Brown called out Alex Guerrero over a $100,000 fee for training at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center.

Brown wasn't done talking about Brady on Wednesday. Taking a shot at Brady's break from training camp, Brown also tweeted that the quarterback manipulated the game and was able to go home the last few weeks with no repercussions.

AB @AB84 Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol



Now u see the difference



Put that Shit on Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lolNow u see the difference Put that Shit on

The relationship between the former Buccaneers wide receiver and the quarterback seems far from being as close as it once was.

Antonio Brown claimed Tom Brady never came to his house when they were teammates

In April, Brown went on record to talk about his relationship with Tom Brady when they were teammates.

He spoke on Off The Record with DJ Akademiks and highlighted that Tom Brady never visited him at his house when the quarterback was helping him out in Tampa.

Brown said:

"I don't go to guys' houses... some of these guys never been in my house. Some of these guys you know, Tom Brady, never, you know, I've been in his house...I was one time, but he never came to my house and my kids that yo, that's Tom Brady."

Brown added that it was never about love between the two but more like a job as they were all about business. He also compared Brady to being a work friend.

Brown said:

"It ain't about love, it's just business. We got a job like, you probably go to your station, and go to your show, you work with a lot of people, that don't mean they are your friends. "

