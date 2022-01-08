Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady, claims QB befriended him only because he's "a good football player"

The fallout from Antonio Brown's antics has continued with the troubled receiver now taking aim at his former quarterback Tom Brady. He was officially released by the Buccaneers yesterday.

It has not taken long for the 33-year-old to have his first interview since the incident. The receiver spoke on the Full Send Podcast with Bob Menery and made explosive accusations about his now-former quarterback.

“Tom Brady's my friend. Why? Because I'm good football player," Brown said. "He need me to play football, right? These guys called me to win a Super Bowl. Not for the toilet bowl. They didn't say 'AB, we're having problems with a toilet over here at Tampa."

"You think you can flush the shit down and help us out?' No! They called me and said, 'Hey, AB, we need you to win a Super Bowl' because Tom Brady saw me come to the Pats and run through those guys."

"The pitchers run a good system with practice and details. And he learned that AB's a professional, no matter what you say, but AB put his heart on the line. AB know how to play when it's fourth down, when because he was studying up all night, he know the two huddle. I can account on him, but that's on the football field."

Antonio Brown is not happy with his Buccaneers deal

The 33-year-old is one of the best receivers in football. Having been with the Patriots and then on to the Buccaneers, the receiver was still putting up good numbers in his first season with the Buccaneers. He played an important role in the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, catching a touchdown.

However, Brown was not happy with his deal with the franchise. He stated that, if he was Brady's friend, he should not have been on a "prove it" deal because the team knew what he was capable of.

"These guys called me to win a Super Bowl. After a suspension, I come to help them do that," Brown said. "If Tom Brady's my boy, why am I playing for earnest salary? Right? You're my boy, right? But Gronkowski is your boy, right? How he's getting paid significant amount. So why is AB on a proven deal? Who's burning me over here? Let's be real, right? Let's be honest. Who's the best guy over there? You guys know football."

The mess between the two parties will not be resolved any time soon, but the troubled receiver did state he still wants to play football. Whether another team will want to take a gamble on him remains to be seen.

The talent is there, but the off-field issues that have plagued his career still linger, and that is a deal breaker for the majority of teams. Will we see the receiver suit up for a team next season? For many, that answer is a definitive no.

