“Daddy doesn’t live here anymore” – Antonio Brown clowns Tom Brady with cheap shot at reported Gisele Bundchen divorce 

Antonio Brown once again went after his former teammate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, amid reports of a divorce.

This time, the former Buccaneers wide receiver took to social media and posted a tweet that was a direct shot at Brady with a children's book titled "Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore" featuring the quarterback on the cover.

The wideout and Brady were also teammates when the quarterback was with the New England Patriots back in the 2019 season.

He was cut by New England after a solitary game.

Their time together in Tampa Bay, meanwhile, was cut short when the receiver decided to exit Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets last season.

In the days after his abrupt exit, Tampa Bay decided to part ways with the four-time All-Pro wideout after two seasons. Brady said this following the team's decision to release Brown, calling for compassion and empathy:

"We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won't be with our team. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic towards some very difficult things that are happening."

Despite Brady's empathy, the free agent receiver isn't reciprocating those words.

This isn't the first instance of AB trolling Brady with the seven-time Super Bowl champion dealing with a reported split from his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Antonio Brown involves Gisele in recent trolling of Brady

Bündchen at the Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Recently, the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver took to Instagram to share a photo of him embracing Bündchen with the caption:

"Put that sh*t on"

However, the photo has proven to be photoshopped and is just another example of Brown trolling Brady with cheap shots.

