“They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs” – Antonio Brown speaks out on NFL’s protocols after Tua Tagovailoa concussion scare

Antonio Brown has called out the NFL’s concussion protocols following the terrifying injury suffered by Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was cleared to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday despite having what appeared to be a concussion the previous Sunday. He then took another serious concussive blow to the head.

Antonio Brown doesn’t have a particularly strong relationship with the NFL at this time. So, it wasn’t hugely surprising when the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver took the chance to insult the league on Twitter.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

In another message posted on Twitter back in 2019, Antonio Brown accused the NFL of racial discrimination against the black community.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly! Making money off my sweat and blood. Fuck the NFL, I’ll never play in that shit, treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go fuck yourself.”

When Brown was without a team in 2019, he took to Twitter to suggest that the NFL displayed racial bias against him as a black athlete.

“Guess all mighty NFL can hold players out against their will, no criminal charges pending nothing, but a Caucasian player gets a domestic, goes to jail, still out there playing. Targeted hate against us everywhere my peeps.”

Antonio Brown has historically inconsistent views on racism

All of his complaints about the NFL's racism created headlines for Antonio Brown.

However, this didn’t necessarily line-up with his views on racism. It is a subject that the 34-year-old has lacked consistency on. This was made clear in his 2022 appearance on the ‘We In Miami’ podcast, when he claimed racism didn’t exist in the United States of America.

From the 1:41:28 mark of the podcast to 1:42:50, Antonio Brown discusses his views on racism.

“There is no racism, you can do what you want in America. I made over 100 million dollars in like football contracts.”

NFLPA has already fired ‘incompetent’ neurotrauma specialist over Tua case

Antonio Brown may have his own reasons for publicly going after the NFL, but the Tua Tagovailoa case has potentially devastating ramifications.

The league is now under immense pressure to amend their concussion protocol, which the former receiver criticized heavily.

One such decision has already been taken. The NFLPA, who are responsible for working in the interests of NFL players, have fired the neurotrauma specialist at the center of the Tua case.

ESPN reported that sources had informed them that the independent medical expert had been terminated. This followed him making ‘several mistakes’ in his evaluation of Tagovailoa’s initial injury against the Buffalo Bills.

The intimation of this quick dismissal is that the individual was ’incompetent' and was putting the health of players at risk.

It’s clear that further investigations will continue into the quarterback’s injury. This is irrespective of Antonio Brown creating further negative headlines for the NFL.

