Antonio Brown lays out three reasons why he's endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Presidency

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown lays out three reasons why he's endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Presidency

Antonio Brown lays out three reasons why he's endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Presidency

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 24, 2024 05:30 GMT
Antonio Brown is endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 election
Antonio Brown is endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 election

Antonio Brown is back in the public consciousness. This week, he incited popular ridicule by announcing that he was filing for bankruptcy, claiming to have only $50,000 in assets despite earning $80 million over his career.

Now, the controversial former wide receiver has expounded his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming election. He initially voiced this support in a series of tweets in March. Further expanding on his views, Antonio Brown spoke to political commentator Nick Adams in an OutKick interview posted on May 23rd on X. He said:

"I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and comes from a good family and has been a good President.

To him, this business savvy extended to what Trump sought in his endorsers, saying:

"You know he likes black people running campaigns, preferably football players. So Donald Trump, you heard it right here from the mouth of AB man inauguration: send me my bag or whatever."

Giving his third reason, Antonio Brown also referenced the pardons that Trump granted to rappers like Lil Wayne on his last day of office:

"I think he does some great things for a lot of my brothers in the music industry in regards to Lil’ Wayne, Kodak (Black), we hoping he could do some of those things for Young Thug."

Antonio Brown continues to make amends with Caitlin Clark, blocks journalist who disrespected WNBA star

Despite past conflicts, Antonio Brown has been working to make amends with WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Previously, he had disrespected and insulted her time and again on social media, causing her to block him. But then in a recent appearance on Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast, he suddenly changed course and praised her:

"We love you, there’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you are gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy... I have a daughter that look up to you, look up to every game you guys are doing, so shout out to you.”

That reconciliation continued on Wednesday. Writer/podcast host Jemele Hill claimed to the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter that Clark's rise to stardom is not because of her athletic merit but something else:

“While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success, there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

Antonio Brown responded by blocking Hill on social media:

Meanwhile, Clark has yet to respond. Her team, the Indiana Fever currently stands as one of two winless teams in the current WNBA season at 0-5.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी