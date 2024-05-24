Antonio Brown lays out three reasons why he's endorsing Donald Trump for 2024 U.S. Presidency

Antonio Brown is back in the public consciousness. This week, he incited popular ridicule by announcing that he was filing for bankruptcy, claiming to have only $50,000 in assets despite earning $80 million over his career.

Now, the controversial former wide receiver has expounded his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the upcoming election. He initially voiced this support in a series of tweets in March. Further expanding on his views, Antonio Brown spoke to political commentator Nick Adams in an OutKick interview posted on May 23rd on X. He said:

"I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and comes from a good family and has been a good President.

To him, this business savvy extended to what Trump sought in his endorsers, saying:

"You know he likes black people running campaigns, preferably football players. So Donald Trump, you heard it right here from the mouth of AB man inauguration: send me my bag or whatever."

Giving his third reason, Antonio Brown also referenced the pardons that Trump granted to rappers like Lil Wayne on his last day of office:

"I think he does some great things for a lot of my brothers in the music industry in regards to Lil’ Wayne, Kodak (Black), we hoping he could do some of those things for Young Thug."

Antonio Brown continues to make amends with Caitlin Clark, blocks journalist who disrespected WNBA star

Despite past conflicts, Antonio Brown has been working to make amends with WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Previously, he had disrespected and insulted her time and again on social media, causing her to block him. But then in a recent appearance on Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast, he suddenly changed course and praised her:

"We love you, there’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you are gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy... I have a daughter that look up to you, look up to every game you guys are doing, so shout out to you.”

That reconciliation continued on Wednesday. Writer/podcast host Jemele Hill claimed to the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter that Clark's rise to stardom is not because of her athletic merit but something else:

“While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success, there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

Antonio Brown responded by blocking Hill on social media:

Meanwhile, Clark has yet to respond. Her team, the Indiana Fever currently stands as one of two winless teams in the current WNBA season at 0-5.