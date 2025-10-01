  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown makes feelings known as Ja'Marr Chase asks to be left alone after horrible performance vs. Broncos

Antonio Brown makes feelings known as Ja'Marr Chase asks to be left alone after horrible performance vs. Broncos

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 01, 2025 03:40 GMT
Antonio Brown makes feelings known as Ja
Antonio Brown makes feelings known as Ja'Marr Chase asks to be left alone after horrible performance vs. Broncos

Ja'Marr Chase did not have the best outing during their humiliating 28-3 loss against the Denver Broncos on Monday. In this game, the wide receiver had just 26 receiving yards on five receptions with no touchdowns.

Ad

After the game, Ja'Marr Chase made a post on social media. On X, he asked fans to 'leave him alone' after the horrible outing to Empower Field at Mile High. Former NFL star Antonio Brown retweeted the wide receiver's post with a caption that shared his feelings on the situation.

"Still love you but my fantasy team hurtin man," Brown wrote
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Bengals took the lead in the first quarter after Evan McPherson's 26-yard field goal. However, Bo Nix then scored a six-yard rushing touchdown to give the Broncos a 7-3 lead.

The offensive dominance continued from Sean Payton's team in the second quarter. Marvin Mims Jr. scored a rushing touchdown, followed by a 20-yard passing touchdown to Courtland Sutton by Nix. At halftime, the Broncos had a 21-3 lead. `

The third quarter did not see a lot of action-packed moments. However, in the fourth quarter, Bo Nix sealed the victory for the Broncos. He found a 12-yard touchdown pass to RJ Harvey, helping his team put up a 2-2 record so far this season. The quarterback completed 29 of the 42 passes he attempted for 326 yards and three total touchdowns.

Ad

Ja'Marr Chase shares his thoughts after disappointing loss to the Broncos

In the post-game press conference, Ja'Marr Chase expressed his disappointment about losing to the Broncos. He stated that losing games is making him frustrated as a player.

The wide receiver also highlighted some key areas that they needed to improve on as a team.

"It's not good ever losing, so, gotta learn from it," Chase said as per Cincinnati.com. "Trying to overcome adversity. Get some wins, man. ... Just gotta get better at getting first downs. ... I'm always frustrated if I'm losing, you know what I'm saying."
Ad
"But it's part of the game, man. Sometimes emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it's not supposed to. But, yeah, it happens. ... We go out there and we lay eggs sometimes. ... We're not capitalizing on opportunities. ... Urgency is there. We've gotta want it. At the end of the day, we've gotta want it. Today, it didn't look like we wanted it."

In four games, Ja'Marr Chase has recorded 264 yards and one touchdown receiving. The Bengals are next scheduled to take on the Lions on Oct. 5.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications