Antonio Brown makes feelings known as Ja'Marr Chase asks to be left alone after horrible performance vs. Broncos

Ja'Marr Chase did not have the best outing during their humiliating 28-3 loss against the Denver Broncos on Monday. In this game, the wide receiver had just 26 receiving yards on five receptions with no touchdowns.After the game, Ja'Marr Chase made a post on social media. On X, he asked fans to 'leave him alone' after the horrible outing to Empower Field at Mile High. Former NFL star Antonio Brown retweeted the wide receiver's post with a caption that shared his feelings on the situation.&quot;Still love you but my fantasy team hurtin man,&quot; Brown wroteThe Bengals took the lead in the first quarter after Evan McPherson's 26-yard field goal. However, Bo Nix then scored a six-yard rushing touchdown to give the Broncos a 7-3 lead.The offensive dominance continued from Sean Payton's team in the second quarter. Marvin Mims Jr. scored a rushing touchdown, followed by a 20-yard passing touchdown to Courtland Sutton by Nix. At halftime, the Broncos had a 21-3 lead. `The third quarter did not see a lot of action-packed moments. However, in the fourth quarter, Bo Nix sealed the victory for the Broncos. He found a 12-yard touchdown pass to RJ Harvey, helping his team put up a 2-2 record so far this season. The quarterback completed 29 of the 42 passes he attempted for 326 yards and three total touchdowns.Ja'Marr Chase shares his thoughts after disappointing loss to the BroncosIn the post-game press conference, Ja'Marr Chase expressed his disappointment about losing to the Broncos. He stated that losing games is making him frustrated as a player.The wide receiver also highlighted some key areas that they needed to improve on as a team.&quot;It's not good ever losing, so, gotta learn from it,&quot; Chase said as per Cincinnati.com. &quot;Trying to overcome adversity. Get some wins, man. ... Just gotta get better at getting first downs. ... I'm always frustrated if I'm losing, you know what I'm saying.&quot;&quot;But it's part of the game, man. Sometimes emotions take over. Sometimes it looks like what it's not supposed to. But, yeah, it happens. ... We go out there and we lay eggs sometimes. ... We're not capitalizing on opportunities. ... Urgency is there. We've gotta want it. At the end of the day, we've gotta want it. Today, it didn't look like we wanted it.&quot;In four games, Ja'Marr Chase has recorded 264 yards and one touchdown receiving. The Bengals are next scheduled to take on the Lions on Oct. 5.