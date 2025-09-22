Antonio Brown mocks Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B as rapper shows off dance moves

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, rapper Cardi B has once again become a target of Antonio Brown's social media rhetoric. Cardi B shared a video on X of her dancing while promoting her new album, &quot;Am I the Drama?&quot; which dropped on Friday.Antonio Brown reshared the video on his own account on X and went on to mock Cardi B for her dancing and how she showed off her chest and backside in the video.&quot;One thing about Cardi B, them big a** a****as are gonna make an appearance.&quot;-Brown wrote on X.Cardi B's growing bump was also on full display in her video. The new album debuted on Friday and she celebrated the occasion with a launch party the night before. The rapper announced just last week that she and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together in early 2026.Antonio Brown took jab at Stefon Diggs after Cardi B announced pregnancyLast week, rapper Cardi B sat down for an interview with Gayle King for &quot;CBS Mornings&quot; as she promoted her new album. She answered questions about her new album as well as her personal life and praised boyfriend Stefon Diggs for helping her heal after her divorce from rapper Offset.During the interview, Cardi B also announced her pregnancy and her excitement to welcome a child with Stefon Diggs.Antonio Brown took the opportunity to take a jab at the New England Patriots wide receiver instead of congratulating the couple on the upcoming birth of their baby. Brown reshared the post from Cardi B's announcement and said insinuated Diggs would just be on the hook for child support.&quot;child support.&quot;-Brown wrote in the post on X.Cardi B is already a mother of three children, daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave whom she welcomed with ex-husband Offset durin their seven-year marriage. The couple went public with their relationship in May after a few months of speculation that they were together.Cardi B didn't give an exact due date but did say that their baby would be born before her new tour kicks off in February 2026.