Antonio Brown takes 2-word jab at Stefon Diggs and Cardi B amid couple's pregnancy news

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 18, 2025 15:48 GMT
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' pregnancy announcement received a response from Antonio Brown. (Photos via Getty Images)

This week Cardi B announced that she and Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together. The announcement led to an opportunity for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown to make a comment.

On Wednesday night, Brown reshared TMZ's post about the rapper's pregnancy announcement. In his own caption, he added his own jab about the financial support Diggs will be responsible for.

"child support."-Antonio Brown wrote on X.
Antonio Brown is a father to six children and has had his troubles with maintaining his own child support payments in the past. Resharing someone's pregnancy news with the thought of how Diggs will be financially responsible for the child is an odd response. Brown though, will take an opportunity to voice his comments on social media.

Cardi B called Stefon Diggs 'supportive' amongst pregnancy news and new album

On Wednesday, rapper Cardi B sat down for an interview with "CBS Mornings" to discuss the release of her new album, "Am I The Drama?" It was during the interview that she announced that she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child.

The rapper didn't give an exact due date but did say the baby's arrival would be before the start of her tour in February. Cardi B went on to say that she feels like she is in a good point in her life after a tumultuous chapter which included her divorce from ex-husband, Offset.

She then credited Stefon Diggs for being a good support system for her and how she does the same for him and his career.

"I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, and me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."-Cardi B said on "CBS Mornings"
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked relationship rumors last spring. Then seemingly confirmed their relationship in May when they sat courtside at the New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B has two daughters and one son during her marriage to Offset. The New England Patriots wide receiver has one daughter from a previous relationship.

