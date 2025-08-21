Antonio Brown mocks at Tom Brady for making ESPN reporter blush after surprising hair compliment

  • home icon
By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 21, 2025 16:31 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty
Antonio Brown (left) and Tom Brady (right) [Image credits: Getty]

Antonio Brown is back at it again with his social media antics. This time, his target is none other than the NFL GOAT and his former quarterback, Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner attended what seems to be a Zoom call with various media personalities from his car. During the call, Brady decided to compliment ESPN reporter Morgan Alston's hair.

"Morgan, I love your hair. Beautiful," Brady said.

The reporter started blushing and replied:

"Thank you, it's a lot to deal with. When it's a good day, it's a good day. Today's a good day."
also-read-trending Trending

Finding his exchange hilarious, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wrote on X:

"Cracker of the Day."
Former NFL star Antonio Brown takes a shot at Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Renowned Hollywood actor Christopher Meloni visited the Browns' training facility. The 64-year-old is famous for his role in the critically acclaimed TV series, "Law & Order." Meloni plays the role of Detective Elliot Stabler on the Show.

Seeing the American actor visiting the Browns' practice, Antonio Brown took a shot at Deshaun Watson. Referring to his past legal troubles, AB took a shot at the quarterback by tweeting:

"I know Deshaun Watson was nervous as s*it lmaooo."

In 2011, Watson faced multiple sexual assault accusations. He was even suspended by the league for 11 games as disciplinary action.

Watson is currently injured and will miss most of next season. Meanwhile, the Browns locker room has some tough competition in the signal-calling sector. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillion Gabriel were all part of intense competition this summer. Flacco won the competiton as he was named QB1.

Antonio Brown, on the other hand, has not played in an NFL matchup after his infamous mid-game walkout in 2021. In 2024, the WR announced his official retirement.

