Antonio Brown mocks WNBA as Caitlin Clark gets ruled out of 2025 season

Antonio Brown's NFL career is tiny in the rear-view mirror, but that hasn't stopped the former Pittsburgh Steelers star from tuning out of sports entirely. The wide receiver is apparently keeping up with the WNBA, based on his recent comments on one of the league's biggest stars getting the most feared news imaginable.Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the rest of the year due to injury, and Brown was not afraid to speak his mind about how he viewed the injury would change worldwide interest in the sport. Taking to X on September 4, the former wide receiver joked that the league's viewership would tank without Caitlin Clark in the daily lineup.&quot;WNBA views declining faster than Dave Blunts health…&quot; he posted.According to the New York Post in a September 4 report, Clark has suffered multiple groin injuries and has been out of action since July 15. Of course, missing the rest of the season isn't quite as disastrous as it sounds based on where the league is in its schedule.The Indiana Fever's regular season concludes on Tuesday, September 9. The Fever are third in the Eastern Conference with a 21-20 record.With sports like the NFL and NBA starting up, the WNBA will have some added competition for viewership beyond attempting to sell prospective viewers on watching Clark shoot baskets.Antonio Brown Takes Aim at Ceedee LambAntonio Brown at Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks - Source: GettyBrown commented on Clark, but it wasn't his only recent mention of what's going on in the sports world. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver spoke out about how he viewed the Dallas Cowboys receiver in a September 4 post on X.Posting on the social media platform, Brown joked that Lamb couldn't catch a pass to save his life in the game's biggest moments. He expressed this by posting an image of someone without any hands.&quot;Ceedee Lamb in crunch time…&quot; he posted.The comments came in response to the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, proving that Brown was as locked in on the contest as anyone. Of course, Lamb fans can rebut that Lamb's seven catches for 110 yards should have been more than enough to get the Cowboys into a winning position in the first contest of the season.Antonio Brown took another apparent shot at Lamb, posting a picture of a supposed member of the Cowboys wearing CeeDee Lamb's number (88).The post didn't come with any added context, but Antonio Brown appeared to believe that the picture said enough on its own. Either way, it's clear that Brown isn't impressed with what he saw out of Lamb. The question is whether the Cowboys receiver will respond.