Antonio Brown passes sarcastic jab after Caitlin Clark makes headlines with boyfriend Connor McCaffery at WNBA All-Star Game

Antonio Brown stirred the pot on Friday, after reposting a video of Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, during the WNBA All-Star festivities. The brief clip, originally shared by Bleacher Report, showed Clark greeting McCaffery in the stands at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.As cameras rolled, McCaffery leaned in for a kiss, but Clark appeared to shift away. Brown retweeted with a sarcastic question:“Is she the first female basketball player to have a boyfriend?”Clark is well-known thanks to her honors, which include being named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and the Athlete of the Year by TIME Magazine.Her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, played for his father, coach Fran McCaffery, at Iowa for six years. He was known for his high-IQ play and amassed 527 assists. He and Clark began dating in 2023 shortly after she led Iowa to the NCAA championship game.Antonio Brown previously backed Caitlin Clark while slamming the Olympic team's decisionNBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat - Source: ImagnAntonio Brown publicly supported Caitlin Clark after she was left off the U.S. Olympic team roster for the Paris Olympics. Many believed that this omission was a lost chance to promote women's basketball.At the time, Brown praised Clark for revitalizing the WNBA’s appeal and criticized Team USA’s decision-makers.&quot;Problem with WNBA was always that it hasn't been entertaining for most avid basketball fans,&quot; Brown wrote on March 12, according to TalkSport. &quot;Then comes Caitlin Clark who is actually fun to watch. And people watched.&quot;He said that by excluding its biggest draw, the league hurt itself.&quot;Then they decide to leave her off the Olympic team,&quot; he continued. &quot;WNBA really screwed themselves.&quot;Brown had an incredible career before his exit from the NFL. He was a player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.