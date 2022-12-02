Antonio Brown and the police were never in a stand-off over misdemeanor charges: Fact-checking report

Antonio Brown's 2022 just went from bad to worse in a matter of a few hours. Earlier this week, the police issued an arrest warrant against the NFL wide receiver. According to all the reports, Brown is yet to turn himself in.

As per the headlines, Brown allegedly threw some things at the mother of his children and his ex-partner. He threw a shoe at her, following which he threatened to shoot her. The police have since then issued a warrant, and are unaware of his whereabouts.

That being said, several reports spoke of a stand-off between the police and Antonio Brown. Apparently, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star refused to leave his house. He allegedly locked himself in, refusing to give himself up.

However, new reports state that the reports of a stand-off are false.

As per journalist Robert Littal, the whole incident was misinformed. There was slight confusion, but the police were not about to barge into Brown's home. In fact, they don't even know where he is:

"To clear up some misinformation, there isn’t a police standoff at Antonio Brown’s house. Police is trying to serve him but they can’t find him. It’s a misdemeanor for throwing his shoe at his baby mama. Eventually he’ll turn himself in but they aren’t going to barge in his house."

He continued:

"The day AB threw the shoe at his baby mama, he wouldn't come out of the house. They got an arrest warrant, but he still didn't come out of the house, and they don't even know if he is in the house or somewhere else. There is no standoff going according to Tampa PD."

Did the Tampa PD ask for a risk protection order against Antonio Brown?

While there might not have been a standoff over an active situation, the police did file for a risk protection order.

If the judge had accepted, they would be able to take away AB's guns. Further, Littal clarified that as Brown did not commit a felony and will not be chased around.

Antonio Brown at the Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Brown has been at the center of legal issues for a long time. He was sued for throwing furniture off his balcony in 2018. This happened in South Florida and the furniture almost hit a child.

Last year, he was sued by a personal chef. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star allegedly failed to pay the chef, while also being involved in domestic altercations.

The lawsuits have continued, even accusing him of producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. As of now, there is no update on Brown's arrest, the lawsuit filed against him, or his whereabouts.

