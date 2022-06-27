Antonio Brown promotes use of cannabis for athletes to recover from injuries

Wide receiver Antonio Brown made an ugly exit from the NFL. The star stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during a game against the New York Jets near the end of last season. While he is no longer in the NFL, Brown has recently been vocal about promoting cannabis, according to Los Angeles Traditional.

On their Instagram page, they posted a lengthy post about how cannibis is beneficial for athletes and that Brown supports its use.

"Recently, @ab was one of the first superstar athletes to come forward to promote cannabis. Antonio Brown has played for 12 seasons in the NFL. He boasts an impressive 915 catches for 12,164 yards and has scored 88 touchdowns, along with 187 punt returns for 1,761 yards. He has played in 7 Pro Bowls and is a Super Bowl winner. But regardless of individual accomplishments, @ab and all professional athletes deserve an alternative to the harmful narcotics that team doctors often prescribe."

It continued:

"So many professional athletes and entertainers are under contracts that prohibit them from publicly consuming or promoting cannabis. But oftentimes they are still permitted to market alcohol and other medicine. When these athletes are allowed to freely promote cannabis—something that a lot of them already believe in and have so much passion for—this will be a game changer to help stop the stigma associated with cannabis today. By allowing the public to see a different point of view on cannabis shared by respected athletes, we can begin to change minds all over the world."

The wide receiver has been seen this offseason using cannabis during one of his rap performances.

Antonio Brown expected to not play in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown appears set to call it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL. He spent the first nine years of his career with the the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had tremendous success. He left Pittsburgh under something of a cloud after a fall-out with former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. From there, he went to the Oakland Raiders, where he did not play a game, being released after a few incidents off the field.

He then joined the New England Patriots, however, only made one appearance before being cut. He followed the influx of veteran talent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season with Tom Brady.

He was recently asked about his future in the NFL and the receiver replied:

"Nah," he said, "don't play yourself looking (for) me to play."

As to whether he is seriously finished with the NFL is a matter of some debate, as when a franchise makes an offer, it's hard to turn it down.

