I don’t think he’s ever going to get a shot in Canton - Rich Eisen believes Antonio Brown blew his chances of being in the Hall of Fame

Rich Eisen recently spoke about the career of former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown. Eisen pointed out how amazing a career Brown had with the Steelers and discussed whether he has a Hall-of-Fame resume or not.

Due to the receiver's antics over the last few years and how his career ended, Eisen thinks he won't make the Hall-of-Fame.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation



steelernation.com/rich-eisen-sla… Antonio Brown's time in with the #Steelers was good until it wasn't. Rich Eisen slammed Brown on his latest podcast. He also says Hines Ward should be in the HOF Antonio Brown's time in with the #Steelers was good until it wasn't. Rich Eisen slammed Brown on his latest podcast. He also says Hines Ward should be in the HOFsteelernation.com/rich-eisen-sla…

Here's what he said:

“I saw that sound bite and I just thought, this is the saddest. I remember interviewing Antonio Brown back on Thursday night football. He balled out... May have been year one, potentially year two for him... And this was a time when Mike Wallace, remember him? He wanted his money and the Steelers were like, ‘no go to Miami’.

Story continues below ad

Eisen added:

"And they paid him [Brown] instead because he was a kid who was not only terrific but reliable and wanted to win and wanted to work his [butt] off to win. And it was obvious to everyone. Twelve seasons he’s played and the first nine in Pittsburgh were Hall of Fame worthy."

He then added how sad it is that the receiver likely won't be Hall-of-Famer.

“This guy could have been in Canton and you’re sitting there saying ‘he still should be in Canton!’ Anquan Boldin is not in Canton yet. Torry Holt’s not in Canton yet. Hines Ward deserves to get a spot in front of him. I don’t think he’s ever going to get a shot in Canton. And that is absolutely as sad as it comes.”

Story continues below ad

Antonio Brown's off-field antics

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Story continues below ad

The receiver's career took a turn for the worst following 2018. He forced his way out of Pittsburgh and was set to be traded to the Buffalo Bills. He then rejected the Bills and was instead traded to the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders).

Upon arriving at the Raiders, he got frostbite from a cryotherapy machine and refused to play without his old helmet. The National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment does not certify any helmet that is more than 10 years old. This issue, along with a few other factors (including calling Mike Mayock a cracker) led to the Raiders releasing Brown on Sept. 7th, 2019.

Story continues below ad

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots and then released after he was accused of sexual misconduct. The receiver reportedly responded by sending threatening text messages to his accuser.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on him in 2020, and after a Super Bowl winning campaign, everything seemed to be going right for the receiver. Unfortunately, it all unravelled late in the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers faced stiff resistance against the New York Jets and after a disagreement with Bruce Arians, Brown ran off the field, quitting mid-game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. Here is the video from #Bucs WR Antonio Brown... leaving the field and saying goodbye. https://t.co/EaR0jRqcs3

Story continues below ad

The former Steeler is currently a free agent and after recently releasing a rap album, seems set to remain so.

When asked if he he will be in the NFL this season, he responded:

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

If another franchise comes knocking, it will be interesting to see if the controversial figure turns down the opportunity to return to the NFL.

Midwest Sports Network @MWSNsports During an interview with the Fan Controlled Football League, WR Antonio Brown said he won’t be playing in the #NFL next season. “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play,” he said During an interview with the Fan Controlled Football League, WR Antonio Brown said he won’t be playing in the #NFL next season. “Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play,” he said https://t.co/THZs6KdWxd

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far