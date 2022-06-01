NFL Rumors: Steelers seem to have made decision on who will be QB1 for 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two quarterbacks this off-season when Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 years. The Steelers added former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and selected Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett at 20th overall with their first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Heading into the season, it's a wide open job that Trubisky, Pickett and Mason Rudolph will be fighting for. According to reports, Trubisky has been running first-team reps consistently with Rudolph running with the second-team, meaning Pickett is with the third-unit.

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1



They don’t even switch off.



Rudolph 2nd team.



It’s not a revolving door right now.



Mitch Trubisky is consistently running 1st team QB at OTA's.

Trubisky spoke with Jim Wexell from the Steel City Insider.

Here's what he said:

"It's been different than what I've been used to. But you know how they say it's easier to learn multiple languages once you learn one language? Well, that's how it's been for me being in multiple offenses now."

He went on:

"I've been able to pick this one up pretty quickly with the verbiage, because in the NFL everyone runs the same stuff, it's just what you call it. So just applying that, I've been able to pick it up pretty quickly and get the young guys up to speed."

He concluded by saying:

"We're all going through this together with the installs and trying to get everybody on the same page. We've put a lot in and we've looked pretty good so far."

Trubisky signed for Pittsburgh this off-season on a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.

Mike Tomlin expects an intense competition for the Steelers' starting quarterback role

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Head coach Mike Tomlin must make a careful decision, picking who will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers this season as quarterback.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects "fierce" QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett: "I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat."

Tomlin is excited about the battle and thinks it will be a fierce competition.

Tomlin previously stated on the matter:

"I expect it to be fierce because I know all three guys. I don't expect anyone to take a backseat."

He continued:

"The challenge is from a structure standpoint. Are we providing enough of a platform for all the guys to show what they're capable of? I'm excited about watching these guys compete"

Tomlin concluded by saying:

"So, we will proceed with that understanding that it's going to be challenging from an organization standpoint, but it's a good challenge and I'm excited about watching those guys perform."

Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007. He owns the NFL record for most consecutive non-losing seasons to begin coaching career. He currently has a career record of 154-85-2 and a post-season record of 8-9. Tomlin won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh in the 2008 season.

Though it appears the Steelers are leaning towards Trubisky for the starter role, there is a lot of time between now and the start of the 2022 season. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds as the regular season creeps closer.

