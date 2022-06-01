×
"So he’ll be even slower" - NFL fans react to Steelers Najee Harris bulking up for 2022 season

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Jun 01, 2022 09:51 AM IST

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been gaining weight. Heading into the NFL he was listed at 6'1 232 lbs. as a rookie. This morning, reports came out stating that he had bulked up over 10 lbs. and is now at 244 lbs., becoming one of the heaviest running backs in the NFL currently. Even Jerome Bettis weighed less at the heaviest in his career at 243 lbs., which was also in his second season in the league.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris now weighs 244 pounds, according to @MarkKaboly He was listed at 6'1, 232 pounds as a rookie. https://t.co/tVdTdUmQyZ

Harris responded to the Tweet, saying:

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit
"Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit."

He then followed up with another tweet saying:

"Some reporters be straight cornballs."

Harris shined as a rookie for the Steelers. He was their first-round selection in the 2021 season, and he played like one the entire season. He recorded 1,200 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 74 receptions, 467 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

Harris finished fourth in rushing yards, fourth in all-purpose yards, and led all running backs in receptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternative for Joe Mixon.

Fans responded to Najee Harris gaining weight in the off-season

This Twitter user thinks Harris will be slower now, due to the weight-gain.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly So he’ll be even slower 😬

This Twitter user called Harris Eddie Lacy 2.0.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly Eddie Lacy 2.0

This Twitter user quote tweeted a video of Harris running drills, showing he's still agile and quick, despite the weight.

@DylanSantanax13 @NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly twitter.com/jrown32/status…

This Twitter user quote tweeted a pic from Harris' Instagram showing him looking solid.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly He’s a solid 244….. https://t.co/O2mwwP4Upm

This Twitter user thinks he's bigger, faster, and stronger, and can have a repeat of success this season with a better offensive line.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly He’s bigger, stronger, and faster. He stays healthy all 17 games, he can get 1,200 again. Improved line helps a ton.

This Twitter user noted that Derrick Henry was a beast at 250 lbs. and that they aren't worried about Harris' weight gain.

@NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly Derrick Henry was doing what he was doing at 250. I’m not worried about @ohthatsNajee22 doing his thing #HereWeGo

This Twitter user thinks Harris will be a top-three running back this year.

Top 3 RB this season watch 👀 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

This Twitter user pointed out that Harris told the media he played at 240 lbs. last season.

Najee told the media he was 240 multiple times last season… twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

This Twitter user thinks Harris is Derrick Henry Jr. now.

Bruh Derrick Henry Jr now twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

This Twitter user points out he gained all the weight in his thighs.

He gained it all in those glorious thighs 😩😂 twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Whether or not the weight gain is an issue, we'll find out in time. He can become more powerful, more explosive, and stronger, or he can come back less agile and not as quick. There are reports in training camp saying that he's gotten faster.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

