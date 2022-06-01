"So he’ll be even slower" - NFL fans react to Steelers Najee Harris bulking up for 2022 season

Second-year Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been gaining weight. Heading into the NFL he was listed at 6'1 232 lbs. as a rookie. This morning, reports came out stating that he had bulked up over 10 lbs. and is now at 244 lbs., becoming one of the heaviest running backs in the NFL currently. Even Jerome Bettis weighed less at the heaviest in his career at 243 lbs., which was also in his second season in the league.

Harris responded to the Tweet, saying:

Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22 @NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit @NFL_DovKleiman @MarkKaboly Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit

"Bra I weighed 240 last year. Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting shit."

He then followed up with another tweet saying:

"Some reporters be straight cornballs."

Harris shined as a rookie for the Steelers. He was their first-round selection in the 2021 season, and he played like one the entire season. He recorded 1,200 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 74 receptions, 467 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns.

Harris finished fourth in rushing yards, fourth in all-purpose yards, and led all running backs in receptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternative for Joe Mixon.

Whether or not the weight gain is an issue, we'll find out in time. He can become more powerful, more explosive, and stronger, or he can come back less agile and not as quick. There are reports in training camp saying that he's gotten faster.

